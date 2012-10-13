Oct 13Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 01 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 38 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Harmeez Navinya C in Bag 12/10 12/10 15/10 nil 165 nil 1,537 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Kiran Seacrest Peas nil 13,260 nil 10/10 --- 2) Lok Pratap JM BAXI MAP nil 25,010 nil 13/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) J Well Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,100 nil 13/10 2) Netsanet Samsara CNTNR nil nil 200/260 14/10 3) Blue Angel Sahi Bulk Yellow nil 26,000 nil 14/10 4) Ocean Star Preetika RPO nil 2,800 nil 14/10 5) Kinship NAVINYA Cement nil 2,150 nil 15/10 6) Mikawa NYK Line CR coils nil 1,563 nil 15/10 7) Anushree Ashtavi CNTNR nil nil 131/131 15/10 8) Dai Duong Sai Frei Soya Beans 4,500 nil nil 16/10 9) Chang AN Parekh Steel nil 13,100 nil 17/10 10) Golden GAC Steel Pipes 1,111 nil nil 16/10 11) Tb 30-VI TOMS Cement nil 6,500 nil 16/10 12) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy nil 500 nil 17/10 13) Vishva Parekh Steel nil 23,115 nil 17/10 14) Aqua Marine Merchant Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 17/10 15) Thai Binh M.Dinsha Calcite nil 8,400 nil 17/10 16) Anushree Ashtavi CNTNR nil nil 131/131 17/10 17) Genco Seacrest Yellow Peas nil 51,500 nil 17/10 18) Zheng Yang Mitsutor Machinery 225 1,987 nil 18/10 19) Anushree Ashtavi SOC's 131 131 nil 18/10 20) Future Lily Halar Yellow Peas nil 49,500 nil 18/10 21) Hoegh Kobe Merchant RORO nil 100 nil 19/10 22) Stx Parekh Steel nil 17,400 nil 19/10 23) Da Cui Yun Cosco 784 nil nil nil 19/10 24) Anushree Ashtavi SOC's 131 131 nil 19/10 25) Thor Marco Yellow Peas+ nil 32,000 nil 20/10 26) Inlaco Admiral Steel nil 2,834 nil 20/10 27) Hoegh Oslo Merchant Roro 400 100 nil 21/10 28) Jin Ming Shaan Cand Peal nil 59,473 nil 22/10 29) Sea Loyalty Parekh Steel nil 31,000 nil 23/10 30) Elisabeth J.M.Baxi Steel nil 8,300 nil 25/10 31) Yi Chun Act Infra Steel nil 29,900 nil 25/10 32) Hanaro GAC SHP Map in Bulk nil 20,400 nil 25/10 33) Helios Mitsui Steel 2,400 nil nil 27/10 34) Curitiba K'Stea Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/10 35) Pegasus K'Stea Vehicles 500 nil nil 28/10 36) Clipper Wilhelm Steel nil 19,816 nil 01/11 37) Common Wilhelm Steel nil 30,311 nil 01/11 38) Izumi-VI NYK Line Steel nil 3,000 nil 07/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL