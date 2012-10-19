Oct 19- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 36 Total Vessels 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Star Preetika RPO 15/10 15/10 19/10 nil 293 nil 2,508 2) KINSHIP MODESTY M.DINSHAW CEMENT(Bgs) 15/10 15/10 20/10 nil 889 nil 1,196 3) MIKAWA JMB CR COILS 15/10 15/10 19/10 nil 1,567 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Kiran Europe Seacrest Peas nil 29,995 nil 10/10 --- Seacrest Lentils nil 13,260 nil 10/10 --- 2) Lok Pratap JMB MAP nil 25,010 nil 13/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Anushree Ashtavi CNTR nil nil 131/131 19/10 2) Dai Duong Sai Frei Soya Beans 4,500 nil nil 19/10 3) Chang AN Parekh Steel nil 13,100 nil 24/10 4) Golden GAC Steel Pipes 1,111 nil nil 20/10 5) Tb 30-VI TOMS Cement nil 6,500 nil 24/10 6) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy nil 500 nil 22/10 7) Vishva Parekh Steel nil 23,115 nil 23/10 8) Aqua Marine Merchant Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 25/10 9) Thai Binh M.Dinsha Calcite nil 8,400 nil 25/10 10) Anushree Ashtavi CNTR nil nil 131/131 25/10 11) Genco Seacrest Yellow Peas nil 51,500 nil 27/10 12) Zheng Yang Mitsutor Steel nil 1,987 nil 28/10 13) nil Mitsutor Machinery 225 nil nil 28/10 14) Anushree Ashtavi SOC's 131 131 nil 01/11 15) Future Lily Halar Yellow Peas nil 49,500 nil 01/11 16) Grand Orion Mitsui Units 1,200 nil nil 07/11 17) Stx Kristine Parekh Steel nil 17,400 nil 30/10 18) Da Cui Yun Cosco Steel nil 784 nil 18/10 19) Anushree Ashtavi SOC's 131 131 nil 27/10 20) Thor Marco Yellow Peas nil 32,000 nil 29/10 21) Inlaco Admiral Steel nil 2,834 nil 24/10 22) Jin Ming Shaan Cand Peal nil 59,473 nil 22/10 23) Sea Loyalty Parekh Steel nil 31,000 nil 23/10 24) Elisabeth J.M.Baxi Steel nil 8,300 nil 25/10 25) Yi Chun Act Infra Steel nil 29,900 nil 25/10 26) Hanaro GAC SHP Map in Bulk nil 20,400 nil 25/10 27) Helios Mitsui Steel 2,400 nil nil 27/10 28) Curitiba K'Stea Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/10 29) Pegasus K'Stea Vehicles 500 nil nil 28/10 30) Clipper Wilhelm Steel nil 19,816 nil 01/11 31) Common Wilhelm Steel nil 30,311 nil 01/11 32) Izumi-VI NYK Line Steel nil 3,000 nil 07/11 33) Vishva Ekta Mitsutor Steel nil 33,500 nil 30/10 34) Navdhenu Swift-VI Arcadia Units 150 nil nil 18/10 35) Sunrise Ace Mitsui Units 600 nil nil 27/10 36) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel nil 19,000 nil 29/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL