Oct 20Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 29
Total Vessels 41
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Ocean Star Preetika RPO 15/10 15/10 20/10 nil 2,801 nil COMP
2) Thai Binh M.Dinsha Calcite 15/10 15/10 23/10 nil 4,029 nil 4,371
3) ZHENG YANG MITSUTOR STEEL 18/10 18/10 21/10 nil 1,509 nil 702
4) GOLDEN ENDURANCE GAC S PIPES 17/10 17/10 20/10 1,111 nil nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Kiran Europe Seacrest Peas nil 29,995 nil 10/10 ---
Seacrest Lentils nil 13,260 nil 10/10 ---
2) Blue Angel Sahi Peas nil 26,000 nil 14/10 ---
1) Dai Duong Sai Frei Soya Beans 4,500 nil nil 16/10 ---
2) Genco Seacrest Yellow Peas nil 51,500 nil 27/10 ---
3) Future Lily Halar Yellow Peas nil 49,500 nil 01/11 ---
4) Stx Kristine Parekh Steel nil 17,400 nil 30/10 ---
5) Vishva Parekh Steel nil 23,115 nil 17/10 ---
6) Priyanka NAVINYA Cement nil 2,100 nil 19/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Chang AN Parekh Steel nil 13,100 nil 24/10
2) Golden GAC Steel Pipes 1,111 nil nil 20/10
3) Tb 30-VI TOMS Cement nil 6,500 nil 24/10
4) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy nil 500 nil 22/10
5) Aqua Marine Merchant Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 25/10
6) Anushree Ashtavi CNTR nil nil 131/131 25/10
7) Zheng Yang Mitsutor Steel nil 1,987 nil 28/10
.) nil Mitsutor Machinery 225 nil nil 28/10
8) Anushree Ashtavi SOC's 131 131 nil 01/11
9) Grand Orion Mitsui Units 1,200 nil nil 07/11
10) Stx Kristine Parekh Steel nil 17,400 nil 30/10
11) Da Cui Yun Cosco Steel nil 784 nil 20/10
12) Anushree Ashtavi SOC's 131 131 nil 27/10
13) Thor Marco Yellow Peas nil 32,000 nil 29/10
14) Inlaco Admiral Steel nil 2,834 nil 24/10
15) Jin Ming Shaan Cand Peal nil 59,473 nil 22/10
16) Sea Loyalty Parekh Steel nil 31,000 nil 23/10
17) Elisabeth J.M.Baxi Steel nil 8,300 nil 25/10
18) Yi Chun Act Infra Steel nil 29,900 nil 25/10
19) Hanaro GAC SHP Map in Bulk nil 20,400 nil 25/10
20) Helios Mitsui Steel 2,400 nil nil 27/10
21) Curitiba K'Stea Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/10
22) Pegasus K'Stea Vehicles 500 nil nil 28/10
23) Clipper Wilhelm Steel nil 19,816 nil 01/11
24) Common Wilhelm Steel nil 30,311 nil 01/11
25) Izumi-VI NYK Line Steel nil 3,000 nil 07/11
26) Vishva Ekta Mitsutor Steel nil 33,500 nil 30/10
27) Navdhenu Swift-VI Arcadia Units 150 nil nil 20/10
28) Sunrise Ace Mitsui Units 600 nil nil 27/10
29) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel nil 19,000 nil 29/10
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL