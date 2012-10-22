Oct 23- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) FANJA SAI STEEL 22/10 22/10 24/10 nil nil nil 800 2) ARATHI DINSHAW CEMENT 22/10 22/10 25/10 nil nil nil 6,200 3) PRIYANKA NAVINYA CEMENT 20/10 20/10 23/10 nil 1,532 nil 527 4) ROYAL ATLANTIC OIL 21/10 21/10 23/10 nil nil nil 2,000 5) DA CUI COSCO STEEL 21/10 21/10 23/10 412 nil nil 372 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Lily Halar Peas nil 46,675 nil ----- 19/10 2) Stx Parekh Steel nil 17,400 nil ----- 19/10 3) Thor Marco Peas nil 25,206 nil ----- 20/10 4) Jin Shaan Peas nil 59,473 nil ----- 22/10 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Anushree Ashta CNTR nil nil 131/131 22/10 2) Silver MNK Steel nil 6,788 nil 22/10 3) Hermeez NAVINYA Cement nil 2,150 nil 22/10 4) Loyalty Parekh Steel nil 31,000 nil 23/10 5) Elisabeth J.M.Baxi Steel nil 8,300 131/131 23/10 6) Inlaco Admiral Steel nil 1,417 nil 25/10 7) Tb TOMS Cement nil 6,500 nil 25/10 8) Hanaro GAC Map nil 20,400 nil 26/10 9) Yi Chun Act Steel nil 29,900 nil 28/10 10) Vishva Mitsutor Steel nil 33,500 nil 30/10 11) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel nil 19,000 nil 01/11 12) Clipper Wilhelmsen Steel nil 30,311 nil 01/11 13) Tubarao Samsara Steel nil 24,749 nil 02/11 14) Pos Samsara Steel nil 11,600 nil 03/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL