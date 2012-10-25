Oct 25Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) FANJA SAI STEEL PIPES 22/10 22/10 26/10 689 nil nil 111
2) ALLCARGO M.DINSHAW CEMENT BGS 22/10 22/10 26/10 nil 5,133 nil 1,082
3) SILVER SAIL MNK&CO. STEEL/MACH. 22/10 22/10 26/10 nil 5,125 nil 1,663
4) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 23/10 23/10 27/10 nil 134 nil 2,016
5) ELISABETH J.M.BAXI STEEL CARGO 24/10 24/10 28/10 nil 1,565 nil 6,916
6) LOK PRATAP J.M.BAXI MAP 20/10 20/10 28/10 nil 5,900 nil 19,110
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Future Lily Halar Yellow Peas nil 40,597 nil 19/10 ---
2) Jin Ming Shaan Can. Peas nil 58,088 nil 22/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Sea Loyalty Parekh Steel Cargo nil 31,000 nil 25/10
2) Gurukripa NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,100 nil 25/10
3) Hanaro GAC MAP in Bulk nil 20,400 nil 26/10
4) Anushree Ashtavinayak SOC 131 131 nil 27/10
5) Sp Belgrade Preetika RPO nil 6,275 nil 26/10
6) Monir-r-III Preetika RPO nil 3,200 nil 27/10
7) Pegasus K Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 27/10
8) Heilan Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 7,000 nil nil 28/10
9) Curitiba K Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/10
10) Phu Tai M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 5,200 nil 28/10
11) Inlaco Admiral Steel/Mach. nil 1,417 nil 28/10
12) Evangeli Dinshaw Calcite Chps nil 9,100 nil 29/10
13) Yi Chun 15 Act Steel Cargo nil 29,900 nil 29/10
14) Anushree Ashtavinayak SOC 131 131 nil 29/10
15) Vishva Ekta Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 33,500 nil 30/10
16) Common Spirit Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 30,311 nil 01/11
17) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 19,000 nil 01/11
18) Clipper Wilhelmsen Steel nil 19,816 nil 01/11
19) Pos Alexandrit Samsara Steel Cargo nil 11,600 nil 03/11
20) Tubarao Samsara Steel Cargo nil 24,749 nil 03/11
21) Izumi NYK Gen./Steel nil 3,000 nil 07/11
22) Vanda K Steamship Steel Cargo nil 25,000 nil 08/11
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL