Nov 02- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HANARO GAC MAP 26/10 26/10 07/11 nil 2,616 nil 17,784
2) PRIYANKA NAVINYA CEMENT 02/11 02/11 04/11 nil nil 2,065
3) INLACO ADMIRAL STEEL 30/10 30/10 02/11 nil 1,417 nil COMP
4) EVANGELI DINSHAW CALCITE 30/10 30/10 06/11 nil 2,195 nil 6,905
5) LOK BAXI MAP 20/10 20/10 08/11 nil 14,183 nil 10,827
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Genco Seacrest Peas nil 29,788 nil ----- 23/10
2) Lily Halar Peas nil 29,927 nil ----- 26/10
3) Jin Shaan Peas nil 52,372 nil ----- 22/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Chun Act Steel nil 29,900 nil 02/11
2) Nirmiti NAVINYA Cement nil 1,752 nil 02/11
3) Pos Samsara Steel nil 11,600 nil 02/11
4) Thor Seatech Steel 1,650 nil nil 03/11
5) Royal ACE CNTR nil nil 77 03/11
6) Nand Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 03/11
7) Tubarao Samsara Steel nil 24,749 nil 04/11
8) Oceanic Dinshaw Sodium nil 502 nil 04/11
9) Venus Dinshaw Phos nil 9,000 nil 04/11
10) Kangna Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 05/11
11) Heilan Wilhe Steel nil 20,000 nil 06/11
12) Izumi NYK Steel nil 3,000 nil 07/11
13) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel nil 11,500 nil 07/11
14) Sea Baxi Palm nil 12,093 nil 09/11
15) Samua Baxi Palm nil 12,000 nil 09/11
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL