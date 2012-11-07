Nov 07Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HANARO GAC MAP(B) 26/10 26/10 15/11 nil 5,041 nil 15,359 2) EVANGELI M.DINSHAW CALCITE 30/10 30/10 08/11 nil 7,439 nil 1,661 3) LOK J.M.BAXI MAP 20/10 20/10 10/11 nil 20,607 nil 4,403 4) THOR MARCO PEAS 02/11 02/11 15/11 nil 10,898 nil 14,308 5) KIRAN SEACREST PEAS 23/10 23/10 07/11 nil 53,361 nil 1,244 6) BATLIC UNITED STEEL 05/11 05/11 12/11 nil 2,373 nil 13,255 7) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT(Bgs 05/11 05/11 08/11 nil 1,284 nil 819 8) BORKUM SEATECH MILIATARY 02/11 02/11 08/11 1,287 nil nil 54 9) WARNOW PRUDENTIAL STEEL 01/11 01/11 08/11 28,187 nil nil 4,017 10) CHUN INFRAPORT S CARGO 06/11 06/11 07/11 nil 7,781 nil 22,255 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Genco Seacrest Peas nil 27,378 nil ----- 17/10 2) Lily Halar Peas nil 27,162 nil ----- 19/10 3) Pos Samsara Steel C nil 11,600 nil ----- 02/11 4) Heilan Wilhelm Steel C 20,000 nil nil ----- 03/11 5) Tubarao Samsara Steel C nil 24,749 nil ----- 04/11 6) Venus Dinshaw Rock nil 9,000 nil ----- 05/11 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Izumi NYK G Steel nil 3,285 nil 11/11 2) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel nil 11,500 nil 07/11 3) Sea Baxi Palm nil 12,093 nil 10/11 4) Samua Baxi Palm nil 12,000 nil 10/11 5) Paragon Infra Steel nil 8,270 nil 07/11 6) Ever Rich Baxi Palm nil 12,093 nil 09/11 7) Anushree Ashtavina CNTR nil nil 131 08/11 8) Vanda Steamship Steel C nil 36,797 nil 10/11 9) Anushree Ashtavina CNTR nil nil 131 10/11 10) Coreleader Parekh Steel C nil 15,120 nil 18/11 11) Iki NYK G Steel nil 3,000 nil 27/11 12) Samanta Interocean Peas nil 21,000 nil 12/11 13) Royal Cosco S Cargo nil 40,000 nil 17/11 14) Barge ARGOSY Machiner 163 nil nil 07/11 15) Anushree Ashtavina CNTR nil nil 131 12/11 16) Ginga J.M.Baxi Palm nil 15,000 nil 13/11 17) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 15,236 nil 15/11 18) Saudi Orient CNTR nil nil 190 16/11 19) Hoegh Merchan Vehicles nil 400 nil 18/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL