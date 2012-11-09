Nov 09Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessles 40
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HANARO GAC MAP(B) 26/10 26/10 15/11 nil 6,995 nil 13,405
2) LOK J.M.BAXI MAP 20/10 20/10 12/11 nil 22,056 nil 2,954
3) THOR MARCO PEAS 02/11 02/11 15/11 nil 15,588 nil 9,618
4) KIRAN SEACREST PEAS 23/10 23/10 09/11 nil 54,423 nil 182
5) BATLIC UNITED STEEL 05/11 05/11 12/11 nil 6,140 nil 9,488
6) KOMAL DAMANI S CARGO 09/11 09/11 10/11 nil 915 nil 1,121
7) NAND DAMANI S CARGO 09/11 09/11 09/11 nil 1,380 nil 622
8) HAN FENG J.M.BAXI STEEL 08/11 08/11 12/11 nil 831 nil 6,841
9) PARAGON INFRAPORT STEEL 08/11 08/11 12/11 nil 973 nil 7,297
10) YI CHUN INFRAPORT S CARGO 07/11 07/11 10/11 nil 16,355 nil 13,681
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Genco Seacrest Peas nil 24,678 nil ----- 17/10
2) Lily Halar Peas nil 23,037 nil ----- 19/10
3) Pos Samsara Steel C nil 11,600 nil ----- 02/11
4) Heilan Wilhelm Steel C 10,000 nil nil ----- 03/11
5) Tubarao Samsara Steel C nil 24,749 nil ----- 04/11
6) Jin Shaan Peas nil 44,073 nil ----- 22/10
7) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel nil 11,500 nil ----- 08/11
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Izumi NYK G Steel nil 3,285 nil 11/11
2) Sea Baxi Palm nil 12,093 nil 12/11
3) Samua Baxi Palm nil 12,000 nil 10/11
4) Anushree Ashtavina CNTR nil nil 131 10/11
5) Vanda Steamship Steel C nil 36,797 nil 10/11
6) Anushree Ashtavina CNTR nil nil 131 12/11
7) Coreleader Parekh Steel C nil 15,120 nil 20/11
8) Iki NYK G Steel nil 3,000 nil 27/11
9) Royal Cosco S Cargo nil 40,000 nil 17/11
10) Barge ARGOSY Machiner 163 nil nil 09/11
11) Ginga J.M.Baxi Palm nil 15,000 nil 13/11
12) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 25,631 nil 15/11
13) Saudi Orient CNTR nil nil 600 16/11
14) Hoegh Merchan Vehicles nil 400 nil 18/11
15) Cypress Interocean Molasses(B) 17,000 nil nil 16/11
16) Tvisha Damani S Cargo nil 12,000 nil 10/11
17) Admas Samsara B Cargo 8,500 nil nil 10/11
18) Samanta Interocean Chick Peas nil 12,002 nil 12/11
19) Teo Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 20,830 nil 18/11
20) Gaia Mitsui Machinery nil 796 nil 20/11
21) Serenity Mitsui Vehicles 1,400 nil nil 20/11
22) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 28/11
23) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 28/11
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL