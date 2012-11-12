Nov 12Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HANARO GAC MAP(B) 26/10 26/10 20/11 nil 7,635 nil 12,765 2) LOK J.M.BAXI MAP 20/10 20/10 13/11 nil 23,625 nil 1,385 3) THOR MARCO PEAS 02/11 02/11 14/11 nil 20,227 nil 4,979 4) BATLIC UNITED STEEL 05/11 05/11 14/11 nil 11,294 nil 4,334 5) HAN FENG J.M.BAXI STEEL 08/11 08/11 15/11 nil 3,414 nil 4,258 6) PARAGON INFRAPORT STEEL 08/11 08/11 13/11 nil 3,317 nil 4,953 7) TVISHA DAMANI S CARGO 10/11 10/11 13/11 nil 8,835 nil 3,722 8) SAMUA J.M.BAXI PALM OIL 11/11 11/11 15/11 nil 1,900 nil 10,100 9) VENUS M.DINSHAW ROCK 09/11 09/11 18/11 nil 1,540 nil 7,845 10) HEILAN WILHELMSEN S CARGO 11/11 11/11 13/11 1,549 nil nil 8,451 11) TUBARAO SAMSARA S CARGO 10/11 10/11 13/11 nil 17,051 nil 7,698 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Lily Halar Peas nil 19,650 nil ----- 19/10 2) Jin Shaan Peas nil 39,272 nil ----- 22/10 3) Vanda Steamship Steel C nil 36,797 nil ----- 10/11 4) Izumi NYK Steel C nil 3,285 nil ----- 11/11 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sea Baxi Palm nil 12,093 nil 12/11 2) Anushree Ashtavina CNTR nil nil 131 14/11 3) Anushree Ashtavina CNTR nil nil 131 17/11 4) Coreleader Parekh Steel C nil 15,120 nil 21/11 5) Iki NYK G Steel nil 3,000 nil 27/11 6) Royal Cosco S Cargo nil 40,000 nil 17/11 7) Barge ARGOSY Machiner 163 nil nil 12/11 8) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 25,631 nil 15/11 9) Saudi Orient CNTR nil nil 600 16/11 10) Hoegh Merchan Vehicles nil 400 nil 18/11 11) Cypress Interocean Molasses(B) 17,000 nil nil 16/11 12) Samanta Interocean Chick Peas nil 12,002 nil 13/11 13) Teo Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 20,830 nil 18/11 14) Gaia Mitsui Machinery nil 796 nil 20/11 15) Serenity Mitsui Vehicles 1,400 nil nil 20/11 16) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 28/11 17) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 28/11 18) Thanh Merchant Woodpulp nil 5,235 nil 18/11 19) Thai M.Dinshaw Calcit nil 8,500 nil 19/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL