Nov 12Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HANARO GAC MAP(B) 26/10 26/10 20/11 nil 7,635 nil 12,765
2) LOK J.M.BAXI MAP 20/10 20/10 13/11 nil 23,625 nil 1,385
3) THOR MARCO PEAS 02/11 02/11 14/11 nil 20,227 nil 4,979
4) BATLIC UNITED STEEL 05/11 05/11 14/11 nil 11,294 nil 4,334
5) HAN FENG J.M.BAXI STEEL 08/11 08/11 15/11 nil 3,414 nil 4,258
6) PARAGON INFRAPORT STEEL 08/11 08/11 13/11 nil 3,317 nil 4,953
7) TVISHA DAMANI S CARGO 10/11 10/11 13/11 nil 8,835 nil 3,722
8) SAMUA J.M.BAXI PALM OIL 11/11 11/11 15/11 nil 1,900 nil 10,100
9) VENUS M.DINSHAW ROCK 09/11 09/11 18/11 nil 1,540 nil 7,845
10) HEILAN WILHELMSEN S CARGO 11/11 11/11 13/11 1,549 nil nil 8,451
11) TUBARAO SAMSARA S CARGO 10/11 10/11 13/11 nil 17,051 nil 7,698
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Lily Halar Peas nil 19,650 nil ----- 19/10
2) Jin Shaan Peas nil 39,272 nil ----- 22/10
3) Vanda Steamship Steel C nil 36,797 nil ----- 10/11
4) Izumi NYK Steel C nil 3,285 nil ----- 11/11
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Sea Baxi Palm nil 12,093 nil 12/11
2) Anushree Ashtavina CNTR nil nil 131 14/11
3) Anushree Ashtavina CNTR nil nil 131 17/11
4) Coreleader Parekh Steel C nil 15,120 nil 21/11
5) Iki NYK G Steel nil 3,000 nil 27/11
6) Royal Cosco S Cargo nil 40,000 nil 17/11
7) Barge ARGOSY Machiner 163 nil nil 12/11
8) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 25,631 nil 15/11
9) Saudi Orient CNTR nil nil 600 16/11
10) Hoegh Merchan Vehicles nil 400 nil 18/11
11) Cypress Interocean Molasses(B) 17,000 nil nil 16/11
12) Samanta Interocean Chick Peas nil 12,002 nil 13/11
13) Teo Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 20,830 nil 18/11
14) Gaia Mitsui Machinery nil 796 nil 20/11
15) Serenity Mitsui Vehicles 1,400 nil nil 20/11
16) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 28/11
17) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 28/11
18) Thanh Merchant Woodpulp nil 5,235 nil 18/11
19) Thai M.Dinshaw Calcit nil 8,500 nil 19/11
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL