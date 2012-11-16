Nov 16Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 36
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HANARO GAC MAP(B) 26/10 26/10 20/11 nil 8,565 nil 11,835
2) BATLIC UNITED STEEL 05/11 05/11 16/11 15,789 nil nil COMP
3) HAN FENG J.M.BAXI STEEL 08/11 08/11 16/11 6,659 nil nil 1,013
4) SAMUA J.M.BAXI PALM OIL 11/11 11/11 17/11 nil 10,700 nil 1,300
5) VENUS M.DINSHAW ROCK 09/11 09/11 20/11 nil 3,546 nil 5,840
6) SEA PIONEER J.M.BAXI PALM OIL 13/11 13/11 17/11 nil 8,600 nil 3,400
7) AALBORG MITSUTOR MACHINERY 12/11 12/11 19/11 nil 4,483 nil 6,571
8) VANDA STEAMSHIP S CARGO 13/11 13/11 16/11 nil 28,876 nil 7,920
9) FUTURE LILY PEAS HALAR 15/11 15/11 22/11 nil TOCOME nil 17,063
10) GENCO PEAS SEACREST 09/11 09/11 22/11 nil 34,352 nil 17,148
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Samanta Interocean Peas nil 12,002 nil ----- 15/10
2) Jin Shaan Peas nil 33,270 nil ----- 22/10
3) Admas Samsara CNTR nil nil 150 ----- 10/11
4) Cypress Interocean Molasses(B) 17,000 nil nil ----- 14/11
5) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 25,631 nil ----- 16/11
6) Hermeez NAVINYA Cement Bgs nil 2,103 nil ----- 16/11
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Anushree Ashtavina CNTR nil nil 131 18/11
2) Coreleader Parekh Steel C nil 15,120 nil 22/11
3) Iki NYK G Steel nil 3,000 nil 27/11
4) Royal Cosco S Cargo nil 40,000 nil 17/11
5) Barge ARGOSY Machiner 163 nil nil 16/11
6) Saudi Orient CNTR nil nil 190 19/11
nil Orient General nil 600 nil 19/11
nil Orient S Pipe 4,500 nil nil 19/11
nil Orient CNTR nil nil 150 19/11
nil Orient Vehicles nil 500 nil 19/11
7) Gaia Mitsui Machinery nil 796 nil 23/11
8) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 28/11
9) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 28/11
10) Clipper Sai Freight E Cargo nil 50 nil 21/11
11) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement Bgs nil 6,200 nil 22/11
12) Pacific J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 5,388 nil 28/11
13) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 28/11
14) Hoegh Merchant Vehicle nil 100 nil 18/11
nil Merchant Cars 600 nil nil 18/11
15) Thanh Merchant Woodpulp nil 5,235 nil 18/11
16) Thai M.Dinshaw Calcite Chps nil 8,500 nil 19/11
17) Hong Samsara S Cargo nil 400 nil 20/11
18) Serenity Mitsui Vehicle 1,400 nil nil 20/11
19) Teo Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 20,830 nil 21/11
20) Dream Angel Steamship Vehicle nil 1,000 nil 27/11
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL