Nov 16Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HANARO GAC MAP(B) 26/10 26/10 20/11 nil 8,565 nil 11,835 2) BATLIC UNITED STEEL 05/11 05/11 16/11 15,789 nil nil COMP 3) HAN FENG J.M.BAXI STEEL 08/11 08/11 16/11 6,659 nil nil 1,013 4) SAMUA J.M.BAXI PALM OIL 11/11 11/11 17/11 nil 10,700 nil 1,300 5) VENUS M.DINSHAW ROCK 09/11 09/11 20/11 nil 3,546 nil 5,840 6) SEA PIONEER J.M.BAXI PALM OIL 13/11 13/11 17/11 nil 8,600 nil 3,400 7) AALBORG MITSUTOR MACHINERY 12/11 12/11 19/11 nil 4,483 nil 6,571 8) VANDA STEAMSHIP S CARGO 13/11 13/11 16/11 nil 28,876 nil 7,920 9) FUTURE LILY PEAS HALAR 15/11 15/11 22/11 nil TOCOME nil 17,063 10) GENCO PEAS SEACREST 09/11 09/11 22/11 nil 34,352 nil 17,148 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Samanta Interocean Peas nil 12,002 nil ----- 15/10 2) Jin Shaan Peas nil 33,270 nil ----- 22/10 3) Admas Samsara CNTR nil nil 150 ----- 10/11 4) Cypress Interocean Molasses(B) 17,000 nil nil ----- 14/11 5) Amber Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 25,631 nil ----- 16/11 6) Hermeez NAVINYA Cement Bgs nil 2,103 nil ----- 16/11 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Anushree Ashtavina CNTR nil nil 131 18/11 2) Coreleader Parekh Steel C nil 15,120 nil 22/11 3) Iki NYK G Steel nil 3,000 nil 27/11 4) Royal Cosco S Cargo nil 40,000 nil 17/11 5) Barge ARGOSY Machiner 163 nil nil 16/11 6) Saudi Orient CNTR nil nil 190 19/11 nil Orient General nil 600 nil 19/11 nil Orient S Pipe 4,500 nil nil 19/11 nil Orient CNTR nil nil 150 19/11 nil Orient Vehicles nil 500 nil 19/11 7) Gaia Mitsui Machinery nil 796 nil 23/11 8) Matsusaka NYK S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 28/11 9) Asian Parekh Vehicles nil 56 nil 28/11 10) Clipper Sai Freight E Cargo nil 50 nil 21/11 11) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement Bgs nil 6,200 nil 22/11 12) Pacific J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 5,388 nil 28/11 13) World J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 5,060 nil 28/11 14) Hoegh Merchant Vehicle nil 100 nil 18/11 nil Merchant Cars 600 nil nil 18/11 15) Thanh Merchant Woodpulp nil 5,235 nil 18/11 16) Thai M.Dinshaw Calcite Chps nil 8,500 nil 19/11 17) Hong Samsara S Cargo nil 400 nil 20/11 18) Serenity Mitsui Vehicle 1,400 nil nil 20/11 19) Teo Wilhelmsen S Cargo nil 20,830 nil 21/11 20) Dream Angel Steamship Vehicle nil 1,000 nil 27/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL