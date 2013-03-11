Mar 11- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NAFISA-1 CAF CEMENT BGS 09/03 09/03 12/03 nil 1,455 nil 668 2) TEKEZE SAMSARA C.R.COILS 08/03 08/03 14/03 5,110 nil nil 3,390 3) PRIYANKA CAF CEMENT BGS 10/03 10/03 13/03 nil 234 nil 1,829 4) THOR INTEGRITY nil STEEL CARGO 05/03 05/03 11/03 18,927 nil nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Guru Prasad NAVINYA CEMENT BGS nil 2,110 nil 11/03 2) Saranya JMB Steel Cargo nil 17,327 nil 13/03 3) United Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 20,000 nil nil 15/03 4) Linde-VI UNITED Steel/Heavy nil nil 2,336 15/03 5) Conti Sahi Yellow Peas nil 36,960 nil 19/03 6) Grand Orion Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 20/03 7) Da Ya Hai Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 8,700 nil 20/03 8) Hoegh Oslo Merchant RORO nil 200 nil 20/03 9) Divine Ace Mitsui Vehicles 700 nil nil 22/03 10) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/03 11) Kang Hong Cosco Steel Cargo nil 21,887 nil 22/03 12) Rochester Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 29,000 nil 22/03 13) Jasper 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 23/03 14) Hoegh Dubai 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/03 15) Saudi Tabuk Orient Gen/CNTR nil 1,000 200 27/03 16) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 21,000 nil 28/03 17) Graceful NYK Heavy Mach nil 1,250 nil 28/03 18) Demeter NYK Heavy Mach nil 1,050 nil 06/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL