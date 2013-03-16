BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Mar 16- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OEL TRUST RELAY CNTR 15/03 15/03 16/03 nil nil 165 427 2) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 15/03 15/03 16/03 nil nil 122 134 3) SARANYA NAREE JMB STEEL CARGO 13/03 13/03 17/03 nil 14,370 nil 2,957 4) UNITED JALUA WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 15/03 15/03 18/03 4,194 nil nil 15,806 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 16/03 2) Four Kitakami Marco Lentils nil 16,600 nil 16/03 Marco Yellow Peas nil 37,400 nil 16/03 3) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 2,113 nil 17/03 4) Bizen-VI M.Dinshaw Cal.Chips nil 8,200 nil 17/03 5) Allcargo Samsara Cement(Bgs) nil 3,008 nil 17/03 6) Nand Rajgadi Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 17/03 7) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 2,000 nil 18/03 8) Conti Fuchsit Sahi Yellow Peas nil 36,960 nil 20/03 9) Grand Orion Mitsui Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 20/03 10) Kang Hong Cosco Steel Cargo nil 21,887 nil 20/03 11) Anarchos Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,000 nil nil 21/03 12) Da Ya Hai Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 8,700 nil 21/03 13) Mt.Sc Guoji JMB Palm Oil 12,000 nil nil 22/03 14) Rochester Mitsutor Machinery nil 29,000 nil 22/03 15) Cos Prosperity Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 23/03 16) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 23/03 17) Hoegh Dubai 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/03 18) Divine Ace Mitsui Vehicles 700 nil nil 24/03 19) Achilleas Parekh Steel Cargo nil 17,238 nil 26/03 20) Emerald Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 7,500 nil 27/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
HANOI, June 1 Strong demand from top importing countries has led to a spurt in Asian rice prices, with the grain being quoted at its highest in nearly two and a half years in Vietnam and touching almost a year-high in Thailand, traders said on Thursday.