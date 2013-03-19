Mar 19Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 18/03 18/03 21/03 nil 332 nil 1,776 2) Bizen-VI M.Dinshaw Cal.Chips 17/03 17/03 22/03 nil 2,163 nil 6,037 3) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 17/03 17/03 19/03 nil 1,559 nil 554 4) Allcargo Samsara Cement(Bgs) 17/03 17/03 20/03 nil 2,287 nil 721 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Four Kitakami Marco Len/Y Peas nil 40,600 nil 16/03 --- 2) Grand Orion Mitsui Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 19/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Conti Fuchsit Sahi Yellow Peas nil 36,960 nil 22/03 2) Kang Hong Cosco Steel Cargo nil 21,887 nil 19/03 3) Anarchos Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,000 nil nil 23/03 4) Da Ya Hai Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 8,700 nil 22/03 5) Mt.Sc Guoji JMB Palm Oil 12,000 nil nil 22/03 6) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/03 7) Divine Ace Mitsui Vehicles 700 nil nil 23/03 8) Achilleas Parekh Steel Cargo nil 17,238 nil 26/03 9) Emerald Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 7,500 nil 27/03 10) Baltic Panther Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 35,000 nil nil 21/03 11) Aalborg Mitsutor Ste&M cargo nil 21,000 nil 30/03 12) Graceful NYK Line H/Heavy Mach nil 1,250 nil 28/03 13) Eurosky Samsara Steel Cargo nil 6,400 nil 01/04 14) Demeter Leader NYK Line H/Heavy Mach nil 1,050 nil 06/04 15) Kinship Modesty NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 2,055 nil 20/03 16) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,112 nil 20/03 17) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 2,110 nil 21/03 18) Golden Blessing Interocean Palm Oil nil 5,960 nil 23/03 19) Baltic Carrier M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 6,300 nil 24/03 20) Hoegh Dubai 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/03 21) Rochester Castle Mitsutor M Cargo nil 13,300 nil 25/03 22) Malibu-III Interocean Palm Oil nil 6,500 nil 26/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL