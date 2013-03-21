Mar 21Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 25
Total Vessels 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Bizen-VI M.Dinshaw Cal.Chips 17/03 17/03 22/03 nil 6,029 nil 2,171
2) Kinship Modesty NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 20/03 20/03 22/03 nil 1,405 nil 650
3) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 18/03 18/03 22/03 nil 1,474 nil 634
4) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 20/03 20/03 23/03 nil 123 nil 1,989
5) Four Kitakami Marco Lent/Y Peas 20/03 20/03 30/03 nil 18,814 nil 35,186
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Grand Orion Mitsui Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 19/03 ---
2) Baltic Panther Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 35,000 nil nil 19/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Conti Fuchsit Sahi Yellow Peas nil 36,960 nil 22/03
2) Anarchos Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,000 nil nil 23/03
3) Mt.Sc Guoji JMB Palm Oil 12,000 nil nil 22/03
4) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/03
5) Achilleas Parekh Steel Cargo nil 17,238 nil 26/03
6) Emerald Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 7,500 nil 27/03
7) Aalborg Mitsutor Ste &M cargo nil 3,592 nil 02/04
8) Graceful NYK Line H/Heavy Mach nil 1,250 nil 28/03
9) Eurosky Samsara Steel Cargo nil 6,400 nil 01/04
10) Demeter Leader NYK Line H/Heavy Mach nil 1,050 nil 06/04
11) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) nil 2,110 nil 21/03
12) Golden Blessing Interocean Palm Oil nil 5,960 nil 23/03
13) Baltic Carrier M.Dinshaw Ca Chips (B) nil 6,300 nil 25/03
14) Hoegh Dubai 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/03
15) Rochester Castle Mitsutor M Cargo nil 13,300 nil 26/03
16) Malibu-III Interocean Palm Oil nil 6,500 nil 26/03
17) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 200 22/03
18) Cos Prosperity Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 23/03
19) Han Symphony JMB Steel Cargo 15,000 nil nil 24/03
20) Colchester Castle Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 35,078 nil 28/03
21) Saturnus Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 18,591 nil 29/03
22) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 73 22/03
23) Da Ya Hai Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 8,700 nil 22/03
24) Divine Ace Mitsui Units 700 nil nil 24/03
25) Bao Heng Cosco Ship Steel Cargo nil 5,130 nil 30/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL