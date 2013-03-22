Mar 22Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Bizen-VI M.Dinshaw Cal.Chips 17/03 17/03 23/03 nil 7,713 nil 487 2) Kinship Modesty NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 20/03 20/03 22/03 nil 2,055 nil COMP 3) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 18/03 18/03 22/03 nil 2,108 nil COMP 4) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) 20/03 20/03 25/03 nil 551 nil 1,561 5) Four Kitakami Marco Lent/Y Peas 20/03 20/03 30/03 nil 22,673 nil 31,327 6) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 18/03 18/03 22/03 nil TOCOM nil 2,110 7) HOEGH OSLO MERCHANT VEHICLES 21/03 21/03 22/03 nil 2,004 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Grand Orion Mitsui Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 19/03 --- 2) Baltic Panther Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 35,000 nil nil 19/03 --- 3) Da Ya Hai Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 8,700 nil 22/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Conti Fuchsit Sahi Yellow Peas nil 36,960 nil 22/03 2) Anarchos Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,000 nil nil 23/03 3) Mt.Sc Guoji JMB Palm Oil 12,000 nil nil 22/03 4) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/03 5) Achilleas Parekh Steel Cargo nil 17,238 nil 26/03 6) Emerald Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 7,500 nil 27/03 7) Aalborg Mitsutor St&M cargo nil 3,592 nil 02/04 8) Graceful NYK Line H/Heavy Mach nil 1,250 nil 28/03 9) Eurosky Samsara Steel Cargo nil 6,400 nil 01/04 10) Demeter Leader NYK Line H/Heavy Mach nil 1,050 nil 06/04 12) Golden Blessing Interocean Palm Oil nil 5,960 nil 23/03 13) Baltic Carrier M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 6,300 nil 25/03 14) Hoegh Dubai 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/03 15) Rochester Castle Mitsutor M Cargo nil 13,300 nil 26/03 16) Malibu-III Interocean Palm Oil nil 6,500 nil 26/03 17) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 200 22/03 18) Cos Prosperity Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 5,000 nil 23/03 19) Han Symphony JMB Steel Cargo 15,000 nil nil 24/03 20) Colchester Castle Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 35,078 nil 28/03 21) Saturnus Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 18,591 nil 29/03 22) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 73 22/03 24) Divine Ace Mitsui Units 700 nil nil 24/03 25) Bao Heng Cosco Ship Steel Cargo nil 5,130 nil 30/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL