Mar 23Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GURU NAVINYA CEMENT 21/03 21/03 25/03 nil 99 nil 1,804 2) PESCADORES ACT Steel 21/03 21/03 24/03 nil 1,227 nil 3,063 3) MT.SC J.M.BAXI PALM OIL 23/03 23/03 26/03 600 nil nil 11,400 4) NAFISA CAF CEMENT 20/03 20/03 24/03 nil 1,238 nil 874 5) HAMRA nil CEMENT 22/03 22/03 24/03 nilTo come nil 120 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Baltic Wilhelmsen Steel 35,000 nil nil ----- 19/03 2) Conti Sahi Peas nil 36,960 nil ----- 22/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Golden Interocean P.Oil nil 5,960 nil 23/03 2) Morning Parekh Vehicle nil nil 80/50 24/03 3) Divine Mitsui Vehicle 700 nil nil 24/03 4) Baltic Dinshaw Chips nil 6,300 nil 25/03 5) Greenwich NAVINYA Cement nil 2,150 nil 25/03 6) Hoegh Ksteam Vehicle 1,000 nil nil 25/03 7) Cos Wilhelm Steel nil 5,000 nil 25/03 8) Han J.M.Baxi Steel 15,000 nil nil 25/03 9) Anarchos Wilhelm Steel 15,000 nil nil 25/03 10) Malibu Interoce P.Oil nil 6,500 nil 26/03 11) Achilleas Parekh Steel nil 17,238 nil 26/03 12) Mito NYK Steel nil 3,607 nil 28/03 13) Graceful NYK Heavy nil 1,250 nil 28/03 14) Colchester Wilhel Steel nil 35,078 nil 29/03 15) Izumo NYK Steel nil 5,450 nil 29/03 16) Saturnus Wilhel Steel nil 18,591 nil 30/03 17) Bao Cosco Steel nil 5,130 nil 30/03 18) Emerald J.M.Baxi Steel nil 7,500 nil 30/03 19) Eurosky Samsara Steel nil 6,400 nil 01/04 20) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel nil 3,592 nil 02/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL