Apr 10Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Clipper Marcons Steel Pipes 09/04 09/04 12/04 nil 236 nil 1,764 2) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 04/07 04/07 04/10 nil 1,822 nil 181 3) NAFISA-1 CAF CEMENT BGS 02/04 02/04 11/04 nil 2,143 nil 270 4) AALBORG MITSUTOR STEEL/MACH. 05/04 05/04 10/04 nil 3,563 nil COMP 5) Kinship NAVINYA Cement BGS 09/04 09/04 10/04 nil 1,135 nil 990 6) Semua JMB Crude Palm 10/04 10/04 13/04 nil 1,240 nil 10,760 7) Baltic Carrier Mitsutor Steel/Mach. 09/04 09/04 13/04 2,431 nil nil 4,769 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,110 nil 10/04 2) Bbc Colorado Marcons Break Bulk 3,127 nil nil 13/04 3) Great Immensity Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 16,000 nil 14/04 4) Long Bright Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 14/04 5) Vsg Glory M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 7,000 nil 16/04 6) Genius Star M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 10,400 nil 16/04 7) Superior Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 10,700 nil 16/04 8) Nasico Sahi Bulk Clay nil 6,424 nil 17/04 9) Magic JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/04 10) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 88 11/04 11) Sky Mariner Cosco Ship S Cargo nil 21,135 nil 20/04 12) Nocc Puebla 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/04 13) Miraculous Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 24/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL