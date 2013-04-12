Apr 12Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Clipper Marcons Steel Pipes 09/04 09/04 12/04 nil 1,311 nil COMP 2) Baltic Carrier Mitsutor Steel/Mach. 09/04 09/04 13/04 6,044 nil nil 1,156 3) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cement BGS 10/04 10/04 14/04 nil 731 nil 1,372 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bbc Colorado Marcons Break Bulk 3,127 nil nil 14/04 2) Great Immensity Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 16,000 nil 14/04 3) Long Bright Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 14/04 4) Vsg Glory M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 7,000 nil 16/04 5) Genius Star M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 10,400 nil 16/04 6) Superior Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 10,700 nil 16/04 7) Nasico Sahi Bulk Clay nil 6,424 nil 17/04 8) Magic JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/04 9) Sky Mariner Cosco Ship Steel Cargo nil 21,135 nil 20/04 10) Nocc Puebla 'K'Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 14/04 11) Miraculous Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 24/04 12) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,100 nil 13/04 13) Greenwich Progres NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,150 nil 13/04 14) Jutha Patthama M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 5,454 nil 18/04 15) Nocc Puebla 'K'Steamship Units 1,000 nil nil 24/04 16) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 800 nil nil 24/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL