Apr 13Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) GREENWICH NAVINYA CEMENT 13/04 13/04 16/04 nil 2,150 nil
2) GURU NAVINYA CEMENT 10/04 10/04 14/04 nil 1,355 nil 748
3) GURU NAVINYA CEMENT 13/04 13/04 14/04 nil 2,100 nil
4) BALTIC STEEL STEEL 09/04 09/04 14/04 6,394 nil nil 806
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Great Mitsutor Steel nil 16,000 nil 14/04
2) Hermeez NAVINYA Cement nil 2,100 nil 14/04
3) Bbc Marcons CNTR nil nil 1,172 14/04
4) Nocc K'Ste Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 14/04
5) Long Samsara Steel nil 14,000 nil 14/04
6) Kanchan Marine Cement nil 2,000 nil 15/04
7) Superior Chowgule Wood nil 10,700 nil 16/04
8) Fanfare UNITED Steel 1,864 nil nil 16/04
9) Glory Dinshaw Chips nil 7,000 nil 16/04
10) Genius Dinshaw Chips nil 10,400 nil 16/04
11) Magic Baxi Steel nil 15,000 nil 19/04
12) Jutha Dinshaw Wood nil 5,454 nil 20/04
13) Inuyama NYK Steel nil 3,200 nil 30/04
14) Mikawa NYK Steel nil 3,000 nil 01/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL