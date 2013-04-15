Apr 15Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) GREAT IMMENSITY MITSUTOR STEEL/MACH 14/04 14/04 17/04 nil 4,793 nil 11,048
2) Greenwich Progres NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 13/04 13/04 15/04 nil 1,774 nil 377
3) HERMEEZ NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 14/04 14/04 17/04 nil 175 nil 1,928
4) KANCHAN CAF MARINE Cement (Bgs) 15/04 15/04 18/04 nil TOCOM nil 2,000
5) Long Bright Samsara Steel Cargo 14/04 14/04 16/04 nil 3,772 nil 9,743
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Nocc Puebla 'K'Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 13/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Vsg Glory M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 7,000 nil 16/04
2) Genius Star M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 10,400 nil 16/04
3) Nasico Sahi Bulk Clay nil 6,424 nil 17/04
4) Magic JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/04
5) Sky Mariner Cosco Ship Steel Cargo nil 21,135 nil 20/04
6) Miraculous Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 24/04
7) Jutha Patthama M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 5,454 nil 20/04
8) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 800 nil nil 24/04
9) Superior Pesca Chowgule Pulp nil 10,258 nil 16/04
10) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil n.a. nil 16/04
11) Guangzhou Highway 'K'Steamship Units 1,000 nil nil 25/04
12) Sealeady Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo( nil 18,855 nil 28/04
13) Bahri Hofuf Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 17/04
14) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL