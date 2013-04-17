Apr 17Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HERMEEZ NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 14/04 14/04 18/04 nil 646 nil 1,457
2) KANCHAN CAF MARINE Cement (Bgs) 15/04 15/04 18/04 nil 1,202 nil 523
3) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 16/04 16/04 20/04 nil 255 nil 1,812
4) Vsg Glory M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips 16/04 16/04 20/04 nil 950 nil 6,050
5) Genius Star M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips 17/04 17/04 22/04 nil TOCOM nil 10,400
6) ROYAL HUGLI nil CNTR 16/04 16/04 17/04 nil nil1404/103 n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Nocc Puebla 'K'Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 13/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Nasico Sahi Bulk Clay nil 6,424 nil 21/04
2) Magic JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 20/04
3) Sky Mariner Cosco Ship Steel Cargo nil 21,135 nil 24/04
4) Miraculous Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 24/04
5) Jutha Patthama M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 5,454 nil 20/04
6) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 800 nil nil 24/04
7) Guangzhou Highway 'K'Steamship Units 1,000 nil nil 25/04
8) Sealeady Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo( nil 18,855 nil 28/04
9) Bahri Hofuf Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 17/04
10) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06
11) Nirmiti-VI NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 1,600 nil 18/04
12) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 3,350 nil 19/04
13) Guan Hai JMB Steel Cargo nil 27,103 nil 24/04
14) Kinship NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,150 nil 19/04
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL