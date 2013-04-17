Apr 17Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HERMEEZ NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 14/04 14/04 18/04 nil 646 nil 1,457 2) KANCHAN CAF MARINE Cement (Bgs) 15/04 15/04 18/04 nil 1,202 nil 523 3) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 16/04 16/04 20/04 nil 255 nil 1,812 4) Vsg Glory M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips 16/04 16/04 20/04 nil 950 nil 6,050 5) Genius Star M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips 17/04 17/04 22/04 nil TOCOM nil 10,400 6) ROYAL HUGLI nil CNTR 16/04 16/04 17/04 nil nil1404/103 n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Nocc Puebla 'K'Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 13/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nasico Sahi Bulk Clay nil 6,424 nil 21/04 2) Magic JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 20/04 3) Sky Mariner Cosco Ship Steel Cargo nil 21,135 nil 24/04 4) Miraculous Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 24/04 5) Jutha Patthama M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 5,454 nil 20/04 6) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 800 nil nil 24/04 7) Guangzhou Highway 'K'Steamship Units 1,000 nil nil 25/04 8) Sealeady Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo( nil 18,855 nil 28/04 9) Bahri Hofuf Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 17/04 10) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06 11) Nirmiti-VI NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 1,600 nil 18/04 12) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 3,350 nil 19/04 13) Guan Hai JMB Steel Cargo nil 27,103 nil 24/04 14) Kinship NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,150 nil 19/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL