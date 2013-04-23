Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Apr 23Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 20/04 20/04 24/04 nil 2,885 nil 445 2) Genius Star M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips 17/04 17/04 24/04 nil 8,961 nil 1,439 3) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 19/04 19/04 23/04 nil 1,638 nil 173 4) JUTHA PATTHAMA M.DINSHAW WOODPULP 22/04 22/04 24/04 nil 3,909 nil 1,544 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Nocc Puebla 'K'Steamship Vehicles 800 nil nil 13/04 --- 2) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 800 nil nil 23/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nasico Sahi Bulk Clay nil 6,424 nil 27/04 2) Magic JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 24/04 3) Sky Mariner Cosco Ship Steel Cargo nil 21,135 nil 24/04 4) Miraculous Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 25/04 5) Guangzhou Highway 'K'Steamship Units 93 nil nil 27/04 6) Sealeady Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo( nil 18,855 nil 27/04 7) Bahri Hofuf Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 17/05 8) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06 9) Guan Hai JMB Steel Cargo nil 27,103 nil 24/04 10) Zealand Amsterdam Marco Lentils nil 7,700 nil 03/05 Marco Ye Peas (B) nil 46,600 nil 05/02 11) Gb Atlantic Marcons Break nil 125 nil 24/04 12) Feng Hai 11 James CPKO nil 8,000 nil 25/04 13) Bonnie Venture Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 9,044 nil 01/05 14) Nand Ichapur-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 1,993 nil 23/04 15) Vany Rickmers Parekh Vehicles 90 nil nil 24/04 16) Gurukripa NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,100 nil 25/04 17) Clipper Arrora-VI Marcons Tons nil 61 nil 26/04 18) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,100 nil 26/04 19) Musashi-VI NYK Line Steel nil 1,036 nil 27/04 20) Grandsoar Allied G Cargo nil 5,092 nil 01/05 21) Mikawa-VI NYK Line Gen/Steel nil 1,164 nil 03/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.