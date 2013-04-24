Apr 24Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Genius Star M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips 17/04 17/04 25/04 nil 9,452 nil 948 2) JUTHA PATTHAMA M.DINSHAW WOODPULP 22/04 22/04 24/04 nil 5,393 nil 60 3) NAND ICHAPUR DAMANI STEEL CARGO 23/04 23/04 24/04 nil 1,992 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Nocc Puebla 'K'Steamship Vehicles 800 nil nil 13/04 --- 2) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 800 nil nil 23/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nasico Sahi Bulk Clay nil 6,424 nil 27/04 2) Magic JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 24/04 3) Sky Mariner Cosco Ship Steel Cargo nil 21,135 nil 24/04 4) Miraculous Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 25/04 5) Guangzhou Highway 'K'Steamship Units 93 nil nil 27/04 6) Sealeady Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo( nil 18,855 nil 27/04 7) Bahri Hofuf Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 17/05 8) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06 9) Guan Hai JMB Steel Cargo nil 27,103 nil 24/04 10) Zealand Amsterdam Marco Lentils nil 7,700 nil 03/05 Marco Ye Peas (B) nil 46,600 nil 05/02 11) Gb Atlantic Marcons Break nil 125 nil 25/04 12) Feng Hai 11 James CPKO nil 8,000 nil 25/04 13) Bonnie Venture Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 9,044 nil 01/05 14) Vany Rickmers Parekh Vehicles 90 nil nil 24/04 15) Clipper Arrora-VI Marcons Tons nil 61 nil 26/04 16) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,100 nil 26/04 17) Musashi-VI NYK Line Steel nil 1,036 nil 28/04 18) Grandsoar Allied G Cargo nil 5,092 nil 01/05 19) Mikawa-VI NYK Line Gen/Steel nil 1,164 nil 03/05 20) Kangna-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 1,950 nil 25/04 21) Gurukripa NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,100 nil 25/04 22) Ibis-VI Caf Marine Crane 350 nil nil 25/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL