Apr 26Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 26/04 26/04 26/04 nil nil 315/34 44 2) Gurukripa NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 25/04 25/04 27/04 nil 1,136 nil 969 3) Gb Atlantic Marcons Break 25/04 25/04 26/04 nil 152 nil 50/8 4) Guan Hai JMB Steel Cargo 24/04 24/04 30/04 nil 4,847 nil 22,256 5) Sky Mariner Cosco Ship Steel Cargo 24/04 24/04 29/04 nil 8,285 nil 12,850 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Nocc Puebla 'K'Steamship Vehicles 800 nil nil 13/04 --- 2) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 800 nil nil 23/04 --- 3) Miraculous Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 25/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nasico Sahi Bulk Clay nil 6,424 nil 30/04 2) Guangzhou Highway 'K'Steamship Units 93 nil nil 28/04 3) Sealeady Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo( nil 18,855 nil 28/04 4) Bahri Hofuf Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 17/05 5) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06 6) Zealand Amsterdam Marco Lentils nil 7,700 nil 02/05 Marco Ye Peas (B) nil 46,600 nil 02/05 7) Bonnie Venture Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 9,044 nil 01/05 8) Clipper Arrora-VI Marcons Tons nil 61 nil 27/04 9) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,100 nil 26/04 10) Musashi-VI NYK Line Steel nil 1,036 nil 28/04 11) Grandsoar Allied G Cargo nil 5,092 nil 01/05 12) Ibis-VI Caf Marine Crane 350 nil nil 26/04 13) Kanchan-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 1,750 nil 27/04 14) Nirmiti-VI NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 1,575 nil 27/04 15) Han HE-VI Merchant Steel Cargo nil 10,000 nil 29/04 16) Mumbai Butter Sai Freight Teak nil 600 nil 29/04 Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 29/04 17) Navdhenu Arcadia tons 1,000 nil nil 29/04 18) Miss Simona JMB Steel Cargo 3,702 nil nil 05/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL