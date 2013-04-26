Apr 26Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessels 26
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 26/04 26/04 26/04 nil nil 315/34 44
2) Gurukripa NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 25/04 25/04 27/04 nil 1,136 nil 969
3) Gb Atlantic Marcons Break 25/04 25/04 26/04 nil 152 nil 50/8
4) Guan Hai JMB Steel Cargo 24/04 24/04 30/04 nil 4,847 nil 22,256
5) Sky Mariner Cosco Ship Steel Cargo 24/04 24/04 29/04 nil 8,285 nil 12,850
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Nocc Puebla 'K'Steamship Vehicles 800 nil nil 13/04 ---
2) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 800 nil nil 23/04 ---
3) Miraculous Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 25/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Nasico Sahi Bulk Clay nil 6,424 nil 30/04
2) Guangzhou Highway 'K'Steamship Units 93 nil nil 28/04
3) Sealeady Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo( nil 18,855 nil 28/04
4) Bahri Hofuf Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 17/05
5) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06
6) Zealand Amsterdam Marco Lentils nil 7,700 nil 02/05
Marco Ye Peas (B) nil 46,600 nil 02/05
7) Bonnie Venture Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 9,044 nil 01/05
8) Clipper Arrora-VI Marcons Tons nil 61 nil 27/04
9) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,100 nil 26/04
10) Musashi-VI NYK Line Steel nil 1,036 nil 28/04
11) Grandsoar Allied G Cargo nil 5,092 nil 01/05
12) Ibis-VI Caf Marine Crane 350 nil nil 26/04
13) Kanchan-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 1,750 nil 27/04
14) Nirmiti-VI NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 1,575 nil 27/04
15) Han HE-VI Merchant Steel Cargo nil 10,000 nil 29/04
16) Mumbai Butter Sai Freight Teak nil 600 nil 29/04
Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 29/04
17) Navdhenu Arcadia tons 1,000 nil nil 29/04
18) Miss Simona JMB Steel Cargo 3,702 nil nil 05/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL