BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets 5000 wheel order from Europe
* Says co expects order to be repeat order in current financial year
Apr 29Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KANCHAN CAF MARINE Cement (Bgs) 27/04 27/04 30/04 nil 1,095 nil 637 2) Guan Hai JMB Steel Cargo 24/04 24/04 02/05 nil 12,337 nil 14,766 3) Sky Mariner Cosco Ship Steel Cargo 24/04 24/04 29/04 nil 20,974 nil 161 4) NAND APARNA CAF MARINE Cement (Bgs) 29/04 29/04 01/05 nil TOCOM nil 2,003 5) Musashi-VI NYK Line Steel 29/04 29/04 30/04 nil TOCOM nil 1,036 6) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 26/04 26/04 01/04 nil 1,796 nil 307 7) Sealeady Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 28/04 28/04 29/04 nil 5,948 nil 12,907 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Nocc Puebla 'K'Steamship Vehicles 800 nil nil 13/04 --- 2) Clipper Arrora-VI Marcons Tons nil 105 nil 27/04 --- 3) Guangzhou Highway 'K'Steamship Units 93 nil nil 29/04 --- 4) Han HE-VI Merchant Steel Cargo nil 10,000 nil 29/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nasico Sahi Bulk Clay nil 6,424 nil 01/05 2) Bahri Hofuf Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 17/05 3) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06 4) Zealand Amsterdam Marco Lentils nil 7,700 nil 02/05 Marco Ye Peas (B) nil 46,600 nil 02/05 5) Bonnie Venture Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 9,044 nil 01/05 6) Grandsoar Allied G Cargo nil 5,092 nil 02/05 7) Mumbai Butte Sai Freight Teak nil 600 nil 03/05 Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 03/05 8) Navdhenu Arcadia tons 1,000 nil nil 02/05 9) Miss Simona JMB Steel Cargo 3,702 nil nil 03/05 10) Bbc Rhine Marcons tanks 300 nil nil 29/04 11) Transtime Parekh Marin Steel Cargo 26,000 nil nil 30/04 12) Rickmers Chen UNITED LINER Steel Coils 7,000 nil nil 02/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
KABUL, May 31 At least nine people were killed and more than 90 wounded were taken to Kabul hospitals after a huge car bomb exploded in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, a public health official said, and the casualty total could rise.