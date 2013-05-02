May 02Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Guan Hai JMB Steel Cargo 24/04 24/04 03/05 nil 22,162 nil 4,941 2) NAND APARNA CAF MARINE Cement (Bgs) 29/04 29/04 03/05 nil 946 nil 1,057 3) Han HE-VI Merchant Steel Cargo 29/04 29/04 02/05 nil 10,169 nil COMP 4) INUYAMA NYK LINE Steel Cargo 30/04 30/04 03/05 nil 1,123 nil 1,143 5) Nasico Sahi Clay (B) 01/05 01/05 07/05 nil TOCOM nil 6,424 6) Rickmers Che UNITED LINER Steel Coils 02/05 02/05 06/05 TOCOM nil nil 7,000 7) Transtime Parekh Marin Steel Cargo 02/05 02/05 07/05 TOCOM nil nil 26,000 8) Bonnie Venture Parekh Marin Steel Cargo 02/05 02/05 03/05 nil TOCOM nil 9,044 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Nocc Puebla 'K'Steamship Vehicles 800 nil nil 13/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 84 02/05 2) Bahri Hofuf Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 17/05 3) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06 4) Zealand Amsterdam Marco Lentils nil 7,700 nil 02/05 Marco Ye Peas (B) nil 46,600 nil 05/02 5) Grandsoar Allied G Cargo nil 5,092 nil 02/05 6) Mumbai Butte Sai Freight Teak nil 600 nil 03/05 Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 05/03 7) Navdhenu Arcadia tons 1,000 nil nil 04/05 8) Miss Simona JMB Steel Cargo 9,702 nil nil 03/05 9) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 3,500 nil 03/05 10) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 227/160 03/05 Samsara Break 8,500 nil nil 03/05 11) Hoegh Manila Merchant Units 200 nil nil 20/05 12) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,425 nil 02/05 13) Conti Peridot Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 17,725 nil nil 05/05 14) Apj Shirin Shaan Marine Lent/Pe (B) nil 53,230 nil 15/05 15) Elegant Sky NYK Line Steel Coils nil 20,000 nil 21/05 16) Izumi-VI NYK Line G St Cargo nil 3,500 nil 27/05 17) Iyo-VI NYK Line Steel Cargo nil 4,000 nil 30/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL