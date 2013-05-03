May 03Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessles 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Guan Hai JMB Steel Cargo 24/04 24/04 03/05 nil 27,303 nil COMP
2) NAND APARNA CAF MARINE Cement (Bgs) 29/04 29/04 04/05 nil 1,451 nil 552
3) INUYAMA NYK LINE Steel Cargo 30/04 30/04 04/05 nil 2,251 nil COMP
4) Nasico Sahi Clay (B) 01/05 01/05 07/05 nil 690 nil 5,733
5) Rickmers Che UNITED LINER Steel Coils 02/05 02/05 06/05 1,126 nil nil 5,874
6) Transtime Parekh Marin Steel Cargo 02/05 02/05 07/05 1,836 nil nil 24,164
7) Bonnie Venture Parekh Marin Steel Cargo 02/05 02/05 03/05 nil 9,044 nil COMP
8) Grandsoar Allied G Cargo 02/05 02/05 04/05 nil 1,603 nil 3,489
9) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 02/05 02/05 07/05 nil 29 nil 2,399
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Nocc Puebla 'K'Steamship Vehicles 800 nil nil 13/04 ---
2) Zealand Amsterdam Marco Lentils nil 7,700 nil 02/05 ---
Marco Ye Peas (B) nil 46,600 nil 02/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 84 02/05
2) Bahri Hofuf Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 17/05
3) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06
4) Mumbai Butte Sai Freight Teak nil 600 nil 03/05
Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 05/03
5) Navdhenu Arcadia tons 1,000 nil nil 05/05
6) Miss Simona JMB Steel Cargo 9,702 nil nil 03/05
7) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 3,500 nil 03/05
8) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 227/160 03/05
Samsara Break 8,500 nil nil 03/05
9) Hoegh Manila Merchant Units 200 nil nil 20/05
10) Conti Peridot Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 17,725 nil nil 05/05
11) Apj Shirin Shaan Marine L/Pea(B) nil 53,230 nil 15/05
12) Elegant Sky NYK Line Steel Coils nil 20,000 nil 21/05
13) Izumi-VI NYK Line G St Cargo nil 3,500 nil 27/05
14) Iyo-VI NYK Line Steel Cargo nil 4,000 nil 30/05
15) Global Triton-III JMB Palm Oil nil 9,000 nil 05/05
16) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,110 nil 05/05
17) Pearl Of Sea Sai Freight Teak Logs nil 3,800 nil 07/05
18) Han Hui-VI Wilhelmsen Ge Cargo 200 nil nil 09/05
19) Global Vika Atlantic Palm Oil nil 7,000 nil 10/05
20) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 11/05
21) Glory Mercy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 4,655 nil 20/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL