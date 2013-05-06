May 06Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nasico Sahi Clay (B) 01/05 01/05 08/05 nil 3,886 nil 2,537 2) Rickmers Che UNITED LINER Steel Coils 02/05 02/05 08/05 4,325 nil nil 2,675 3) Transtime Parekh Marin Steel Cargo 02/05 02/05 08/05 9,770 nil nil 16,230 4) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 02/05 02/05 09/05 nil 550 nil 1,878 5) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 03/05 03/05 06/05 nil 1,947 nil 1,413 6) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 05/05 05/05 08/05 nil 482 nil 1,621 7) MIKAWA NYK LINE GEN./STEEL 05/05 05/05 07/05 nil 319 nil 946 8) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR 03/05 03/05 11/05 nil nil 4,904 4,261 Samsara Break 03/05 03/05 11/05 302 nil nil 387 9) GLOBAL TRITON JMB RBD PALM OIL 05/05 05/05 06/05 nil 6,697 nil 2,304 10) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE Cement (Bgs) 06/05 06/05 09/05 nil TOCOM nil 2,068 11) Miss Simona JMB Steel Cargo 03/05 03/05 07/05 4,243 nil nil 5,459 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Zealand Amsterdam Marco Le/Y Pe (B) nil 45,240 nil 02/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 56 06/05 2) Bahri Hofuf Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 17/05 3) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06 4) Navdhenu Arcadia tons 1,000 nil nil 07/05 5) Hoegh Manila Merchant Units 200 nil nil 20/05 6) Conti Peridot Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 17,725 nil nil 07/05 7) Apj Shirin Shaan Marine L/Pea(B) nil 53,230 nil 15/05 8) Elegant Sky NYK Line Steel Coils nil 20,000 nil 24/05 9) Izumi-VI NYK Line G St Cargo nil 3,500 nil 27/05 10) Pearl Of Sea Sai Freight Teak Logs nil 3,800 nil 08/05 11) Han Hui-VI Wilhelmsen Ge Cargo 200 nil nil 09/05 12) Global Vika Atlantic Palm Oil nil 7,000 nil 10/05 13) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 13/05 14) Glory Mercy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 4,655 nil 20/05 15) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,100 nil 07/05 16) Wo Long Cosco Ship S & Equi nil 14,252 nil 11/05 17) Emerald Ace Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 23/05 18) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 600 nil nil 25/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL