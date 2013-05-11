May 11Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR 08/05 08/05 09/05 nil nil 615/30 98 2) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE Cement (Bgs) 06/05 06/05 13/05 nil 1,094 nil 974 3) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 07/05 07/05 12/05 nil 1,283 nil 820 4) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR/BRE (B) 03/05 03/05 12/05 nil 432 10,332 387 5) TRANSTIME PAREKH STEEL CARGO 02/05 02/05 12/05 nil 20,907 nil 5,093 6) Zealand Amster Marco Lentils 08/05 08/05 20/05 nil 27,913 nil 26,387 7) Pearl Of Sea Sai Freight Teak Logs 09/05 09/05 13/05 775 nil nil 3,025 8) MURORAN NYK LINE STEEL/MACH 10/05 10/05 12/05 nil 2,909 nil 1,691 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Conti Peridot Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 17,725 nil nil 10/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bahri Hofuf Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 17/05 2) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06 3) Navdhenu Arcadia tons 1,000 nil nil 14/06 4) Hoegh Manila Merchant Units 200 nil nil 20/05 5) Apj Shirin Shaan Marine L/Pea(B) nil 53,230 nil 15/05 6) Izumi-VI NYK Line G St Cargo nil 3,500 nil 25/05 7) Han Hui-VI Wilhelmsen Ge Cargo 400 nil nil 12/05 8) Global Vika Atlantic Palm Oil nil 8,000 nil 13/05 9) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 18/05 10) Glory Mercy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 4,655 nil 20/05 11) Wo Long Cosco Steel nil 14,252 nil 11/05 12) Emerald Ace Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 23/05 13) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 600 nil nil 25/05 14) Iyo-VI NYK Line Steel Cargo nil 4,000 nil 27/05 15) Royal Sutlej ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 62 11/05 16) Star Globe Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 22,562 nil 18/05 17) Au Leo-III Atlantic RBD Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 18/05 18) Stove Transport Merchant Steel Cargo nil 2,100 nil 22/05 19) Parinda Naree GAC Steel Coils nil 19,000 nil 25/05 20) Crystal-III Atlantic Lube Oil nil 4,000 nil 15/05 21) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,002 nil 11/05 22) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,100 nil 12/05 23) Dynamic Ocean M.Dinshaw Calcite (B) nil 7,000 nil 22/05 24) Elegant Sky NYK Line Steel Coils nil 20,000 nil 24/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL