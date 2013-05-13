May 13Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE Cement (Bgs) 06/05 06/05 14/05 nil 1,596 nil 472 2) Zealand Amster Marco Lentils 08/05 08/05 20/05 nil 34,056 nil 20,244 3) Pearl Of Sea Sai Freight Teak Logs 09/05 09/05 15/05 2,023 nil nil 1,777 4) HERMEEZ NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 13/05 13/05 15/05 nil 92 nil 1,981 5) Han Hui-VI Wilhelmsen Ge Cargo 12/05 12/05 13/05 376 nil nil 24 6) Conti Peridot Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 11/05 11/05 17/05 7,212 nil nil 10,513 7) Wo Long Cosco Steel 12/05 12/05 18/05 nil 1,278 nil 12,974 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Nand Aparna Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 1,924 nil 12/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bahri Hofuf Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 17/05 2) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06 3) Navdhenu Arcadia tons 1,000 nil nil 15/05 4) Hoegh Manila Merchant Units 200 nil nil 20/05 5) Apj Shirin Shaan Marine L/Pea(B) nil 53,230 nil 16/05 6) Izumi-VI NYK Line G St Cargo nil 3,500 nil 25/05 7) Global Vika Atlantic Palm Oil nil 8,000 nil 15/05 8) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 18/05 9) Glory Mercy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 4,655 nil 20/05 10) Emerald Ace Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 23/05 11) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 600 nil nil 25/05 12) Iyo-VI NYK Line Steel Cargo nil 4,000 nil 27/05 13) Royal Sutlej ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 62 13/05 14) Star Globe Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 22,562 nil 18/05 15) Au Leo-III Atlantic RBD Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 19/05 16) Stove Transport Merchant Steel Cargo nil 2,100 nil 22/05 17) Parinda Naree GAC Steel Coils nil 19,000 nil 25/05 18) Crystal-III Atlantic Lube Oil nil 4,000 nil 16/05 19) Dynamic Ocea M.Dinshaw C Chips(B) nil 7,000 nil 22/05 20) Elegant Sky NYK Line Steel Coils nil 20,000 nil 24/05 21) Port Kelang Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,000 nil nil 15/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL