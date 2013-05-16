May 16Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Pearl Of Sea Sai Freight Teak Logs 09/05 09/05 17/05 3,713 nil nil 87 2) HERMEEZ NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 13/05 13/05 16/05 nil 1,809 nil 264 3) Conti Peridot Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 11/05 11/05 18/05 13,144 nil nil 4,581 4) Wo Long Cosco Steel 12/05 12/05 18/05 nil 7,574 nil 6,678 5) Nand Aparna Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 14/05 14/05 18/05 nil 1,054 nil 871 6) ZEALAND AMSTERDAM MARCO SHPG PEAS (B) 08/05 08/05 21/05 nil 41,510 nil 12,790 7) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 16/05 16/05 16/05 nil nil 200/40 80 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bahri Hofuf Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 17/05 2) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06 3) Navdhenu Arcadia tons 1,000 nil nil 20/05 4) Hoegh Manila Merchant Units 200 nil nil 20/05 5) Apj Shirin Shaan Marine L/Pea(B) nil 53,230 nil 16/05 6) Izumi-VI NYK Line G St Cargo nil 3,500 nil 26/05 7) Global Vika Atlantic Palm Oil nil 8,000 nil 17/05 8) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 25/05 9) Glory Mercy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 4,655 nil 18/05 10) Emerald Ace Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 23/05 11) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 600 nil nil 25/05 12) Iyo-VI NYK Line Steel Cargo nil 4,000 nil 27/05 13) Star Globe Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 22,562 nil 19/05 14) Au Leo-III Atlantic RBD Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 20/05 15) Stove Transport Merchant Steel Cargo nil 2,100 nil 21/05 16) Parinda Naree GAC Steel Coils nil 19,000 nil 30/05 17) Crystal-III Atlantic Lube Oil nil 4,000 nil 18/05 18) Dynamic Ocean M.Dinshaw C Chips(B) nil 7,000 nil 25/05 19) Elegant Sky NYK Line Steel Coils nil 18,909 nil 22/05 20) Port Kelang Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,000 nil nil 17/05 21) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,003 nil 16/05 22) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,000 nil 17/05 23) Barge Triton Vi JMB ODC nil 1,532 nil 16/05 24) Royal Sutlej-II ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 62 16/05 25) Caribean Highway 'K'Steamship 'K'Steamship 500 nil nil 25/05 26) Lanna Naree Samsara Steel Cargo nil 7,722 nil 02/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL