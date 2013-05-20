May 20Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessels 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ZEALAND AMSTERDAM MARCO SHPG PEAS (B) 08/05 08/05 20/05 nil 54,300 nil COMP
2) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 19/05 19/05 20/05 nil nil1873/136 n.a.
3) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 17/05 17/05 21/05 nil 726 nil 1,277
4) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 16/05 16/05 20/05 nil 1,840 nil 163
5) Global Vika Atlantic Palm Oil 18/05 18/05 21/05 nil 5,300 nil 2,700
6) Glory Mercy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 18/05 18/05 20/05 nil 4,655 nil COMP
7) Port Kelang Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 18/05 18/05 22/05 7,785 nil nil 7,215
8) Bahri Hofuf Orient Ship Gen/Steel 17/05 17/05 20/05 nil 9,710/510 nil 110
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Apj Shirin Shaan Marine L/Pea(B) nil 40,845 nil 16/05 ---
2) Star Globe Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 22,562 nil 19/05 ---
3) Au Leo-III Atlantic RBD Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 20/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06
2) Navdhenu Arcadia tons 1,000 nil nil 23/05
3) Hoegh Manila Merchant Units 200 nil nil 22/05
4) Izumi-VI NYK Line G St Cargo nil 3,500 nil 26/05
5) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 25/05
6) Emerald Ace Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 24/05
7) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 600 nil nil 24/05
8) Iyo-VI NYK Line Steel Cargo nil 4,000 nil 27/05
9) Stove Transport Merchant Steel Cargo nil 2,100 nil 21/05
10) Parinda Naree GAC Steel Coils nil 19,000 nil 30/05
11) Dynamic Ocean M.Dinshaw C Chips(B) nil 7,000 nil 25/05
12) Elegant Sky NYK Line Steel Coils nil 18,909 nil 22/05
13) Barge Triton Vi JMB ODC nil 1,532 nil 20/05
14) Caribean Highway 'K'Steamship 'K'Steamship 500 nil nil 25/05
15) Lanna Naree Samsara Steel Cargo nil 7,722 nil 02/06
16) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 1,884 nil nil 20/05
17) Thorco Attraction Marcons Ship Tons nil 56 nil 26/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL