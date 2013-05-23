May 23Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) 20/05 20/05 24/05 nil 1,097 nil 760 2) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 22/05 22/05 23/05 nil nil 273/30 82 3) Nirmiti-03 NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 22/05 22/05 24/05 nil 456 nil 1,048 4) Hoegh Manila Merchant Units 22/05 22/05 23/05 1,960 nil nil COMP 5) STAR GLOBE PAREKH STEEL CARGO 23/05 23/05 24/05 nil 1,271 nil 21,291 6) APJ SHIRIN SHAAN MARINE PEAS (B) 21/05 21/05 28/05 nil 14,036 nil 39,194 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Elegant Sky NYK Line Steel Coils nil 18,909 nil 22/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bahri Abha Orient Ship Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06 2) Navdhenu Arcadia tons 1,000 nil nil 24/05 3) Izumi-VI NYK Line G St Cargo nil 3,500 nil 25/05 4) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 05/06 5) Emerald Ace Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 26/05 6) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 600 nil nil 24/05 7) Iyo-VI NYK Line Steel Cargo nil 4,000 nil 03/06 8) Parinda Naree GAC Steel Coils nil 19,000 nil 30/05 9) Dynamic Ocean M.Dinshaw C Chips(B) nil 7,000 nil 27/05 10) Barge Triton Vi JMB ODC nil 1,532 nil 23/05 11) Caribean Highway 'K'Steamship 'K'Steamship 500 nil nil 27/05 12) Lanna Naree Samsara Steel Cargo nil 7,722 nil 02/06 13) Thorco Attraction Marcons Ship Tons nil 56 nil 27/05 14) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) nil 2,100 nil 25/05 15) Aruna Ismail Marco Y Peas/Len nil 53,660 nil 30/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL