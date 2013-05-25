May 25Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) GREENWICH PROGRES PREETIKA STEEL PLATES 24/05 24/05 27/05 nil TOCOM nil 1160
2) Hermeez-VI NAVINYA Cement (Bgs) 25/05 25/05 27/05 nil TOCOM nil 2,100
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Navdhenu Arcadia tons 1,000 nil nil 23/05
2) Istra Ace Mitsui Units 450 nil nil 24/05
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 125 25/05
2) Izumi-VI NYK Line G St Cargo nil 3,500 nil 26/05
3) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement Bgs nil 3,500 nil 27/06
4) Emerald Ace Mitsui Units 1,800 nil nil 26/05
5) Se Pacifica Sai Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 05/06
7) Iyo-VI NYK Line Steel Cargo nil 4,000 nil 03/06
8) Parinda Naree GAC Steel Coils nil 19,000 nil 30/05
9) Dynamic Ocean M.Dinshaw C Chips(B) nil 7,000 nil 27/05
10) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calcite chips nil 8,000 nil 01/06
11) Caribean Highway 'K'Steamship 'K'Steamship 500 nil nil 27/05
12) Lanna Naree Samsara Steel Cargo nil 7,722 nil 02/06
13) Thorco Attraction Marcons Ship Tons nil 56 nil 27/05
14) Aruna Ismail Marco Y Peas/Len nil 53,660 nil 30/05
