May 29Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT (BGS) 25/05 25/05 29/05 nil 1,800 nil 273 2) Ace Spirit NAVINYA CEMENT (BGS) 28/05 28/05 31/05 nil 1,163 nil 2,104 3) TRITON VISION JMB ODC 27/05 27/05 31/05 nil 648 nil 884 4) Dynamic Ocean M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips 28/05 28/05 02/06 nil 510 nil 6,490 5) APJ SHIRIN SHAAN MARINE PEAS (B) 25/05 25/05 02/06 nil 33,901 nil 19,329 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Navdhenu Swift Arcadia tons 1,000 nil nil 23/05 --- 2) Emerald Ace Mitsui Units 1,400 nil nil 26/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Caribean 'K'Steamship Vehicles 700 nil nil 29/05 2) Parinda GAC Steel Coil nil 19,000 nil 31/05 3) Aruna Marco Peas/Lentils nil 53,660 nil 01/06 4) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 8,000 nil 02/06 5) Iyo-VI NYK Line Steel Cargo nil 3,021 nil 03/06 6) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 05/06 7) Guru Kripa NAVINYA CEMENT (BGS) nil 2,008 nil 30/05 8) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 30/05 9) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine CEMENT (BGS) nil 2,068 nil 31/05 10) Keitum-VI Wilhelmsen Steel Beams 2,057 nil nil 31/05 11) Rising Rising Admiral Rock Phosp nil 33,000 nil 02/06 12) Coral Hero M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 8,750 nil 02/06 13) Lanna Naree Samsara Steel Cargo nil 9,700 nil 05/06 14) Asia Aspara Atlantic Palm oil nil 10,000 nil 05/06 15) Rickmers Dubai-VI UNITED LINER S/G Cargo nil 2,910 nil 07/06 16) Oceanic Pescad Mitsutor S & M Cargo nil 10,000 nil 08/06 17) Glorious Fuji Samsara Steel Cargo nil 20,300 nil 10/06 18) Bahri Abha Orient Gen/Steel nil n.a. nil 14/06 19) Bsle Teresa Mitsutor Ma Cargo nil 250 nil 15/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL