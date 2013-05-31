May 31Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessles 26
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) NAVDHENU SWIFT SHPG.LTD VEHICLES 30/05 30/05 31/05 nil 1,225 nil
2) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA SHPG CEMENT IN BGS 30/05 30/05 02/06 nil 462 1541
3) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA SHPG CEMENT IN BGS 28/05 28/05 01/06 nil 2,760 507
4) DYNAMIC OCEAN M.DINSHAW CALCITE CHIPS 28/05 28/05 03/06 nil 3,290 3710
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Parinda GAC SHPG Steel Coils 1,900 nil nil 31/05 2) Aruna
Ismail Marco Shpg Yellow Peas nil 53,660 nil 01/06
3) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement nil 2,068 nil 06/014) Rising
Phoenix Admiral Shpg Rock Phosphate nil 33,000 nil 02/06
5) Keitum-VI Wilhelmsen Steel Beams 2,057 nil nil 06/026) Thai Binh
Star M.Dinshaw Calcite chips nil 8,000 nil 06/02
7) Coral Hero M.Dinshaw Calcite Chips nil 8,750 nil 03/06
8) Success Marlina J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 6,000 nil 03/06
9) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 06/0510) Asia Aspara
Atlantic Palm oil nil 10,000 nil 08/06
11) MAIRINI NK I.ORE PELLET 65,000 nil nil 23/12
12) APJ SURYAVIR GPR TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 24/12
13) GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 56,000 nil nil 24/12
14) BULK LEO NK SULPHUR nil 11,122 nil 24/12
15) JIA LONG SHAN NK UREA nil 52,740 nil 24/12
16) SEAGUARDIAN JMB C.COAL nil 22,128 nil 30/12
17) ELIZA GPR CRUDE OIL nil 271,385 nil 01/03
18) JAY JMS N C.COAL nil 55,000 nil 23/12
19) GAS LINE NK AMMONIA nil 23,000 nil 23/12
20) KANG HING NK TH.COAL 52,000 nil nil 24/12
21) VLAZAKIS I ESSKAY S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 24/12
22) GENCO CAVALIER ESPL S.COAL nil 51,450 nil 26/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL