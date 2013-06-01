Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA SHPG CEMENT IN BGS 30/05 30/05 02/06 nil 1,128 875 2) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA SHPG CEMENT IN BGS 28/05 28/05 01/06 nil 3,197 70 3) DYNAMIC OCEAN M.DINSHAW CALCITE CHIPS 28/05 28/05 03/06 nil 4,792 2,208 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Glorious Fuji Samsara Steel Cargo nil 20,300 nil 10/06 2) Bsle Teresa Mitsutor Machinery nil 250 nil 09/06 3) Asia Aspara Atlantic Palm oil nil 10,000 nil 08/06 4) Oceanic Mitsutor Steel nil 10,500 nil 08/06 5) Rickmers UNITED Steel nil 2,910 nil 07/06 6) Admas Samsara CNTR nil 208 nil 06/06 Samsara Break 7,500 nil nil 06/06 7) Se Pacifica Sai S.Plates nil 5,800 nil 05/06 8) Iyo NYK Steel Cargo nil 3,353 nil 05/06 9) Lanna Naree Samsara Steel Cargo nil 9,700 nil 05/06 10) Priyanka Caf Cement nil 2,068 nil 03/06 11) Coral Hero Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,750 nil 03/06 12) Thai Binh Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,000 nil 03/06 13) Success Marlina J.M.B RBD nil 6,000 nil 02/06 14) Keitum Wilhelmsen Steel Beams 2,057 nil nil 02/06 15) Rising Phoenix Admiral R.Phos nil 33,000 nil 02/06 16) Aruna Marco Yellow Peas nil 53,660 nil 01/06 17) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 118 01/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL