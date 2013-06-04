Jun 04Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Coral Hero Dinshaw Calcite 03/06 03/06 09/06 nil 120 nil 8,630 2) APJ SHIRIN SHAAN MARINE PEAS (B) 25/05 25/05 06/06 nil 47,404 nil 5,826 3) Keitum Wilhelmsen Steel Beams 03/06 03/06 09/06 nil 145 nil 2,855 4) Elgiznur Cebi Wilhelmsen steel cargo 04/06 04/06 08/06 TOCOM nil nil 23,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Aruna Ismail Marco Y Peas/Lent nil 49,250 nil 01/06 --- 2) Rising Phoenix Admiral Rock Phos nil 30,014 nil 02/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Glorious Fuji Samsara Steel Cargo nil 20,300 nil 10/06 2) Bsle Teresa Mitsutor Machinery nil 250 nil 10/06 3) Asia Aspara Atlantic Palm oil nil 10,000 nil 10/06 4) Oceanic Mitsutor Steel nil 9,566 nil 08/06 5) Rickmers UNITED Steel nil 2,910 nil 08/06 6) Admas Samsara CNTR nil 208 nil 07/06 Samsara Break 7,500 nil nil 07/06 7) Se Pacifica Sai S.Plates nil 5,800 nil 11/06 8) Iyo NYK Steel Cargo nil 3,353 nil 05/06 9) Lanna Naree Samsara Steel Cargo nil 9,700 nil 05/06 10) Priyanka Caf Cement nil 2,068 nil 04/06 11) Success Marlina J.M.B RBD nil 6,000 nil 02/06 12) Xihai-III Atlantic CPKO nil 8,000 nil 11/06 13) Bahri Abha Orient Ship G/Steel nil n.a. nil 24/06 14) Fernando JMB Steel Cargo 4,895 nil nil 17/06 15) Rolldock LINK SHPG` Heavy Lift 1,556 nil nil 21/06 LINK SHPG` G cargo nil 280 nil 21/06 16) Nand Rajgadi-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 3,026 nil 04/06 17) Kangna-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 05/06 18) Thuan Phuoc --- Woodpulp nil 5,300 nil 10/06 19) Jin Ping Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 20,000 nil 18/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL