Jun 04Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessels 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Coral Hero Dinshaw Calcite 03/06 03/06 09/06 nil 120 nil 8,630
2) APJ SHIRIN SHAAN MARINE PEAS (B) 25/05 25/05 06/06 nil 47,404 nil 5,826
3) Keitum Wilhelmsen Steel Beams 03/06 03/06 09/06 nil 145 nil 2,855
4) Elgiznur Cebi Wilhelmsen steel cargo 04/06 04/06 08/06 TOCOM nil nil 23,000
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Aruna Ismail Marco Y Peas/Lent nil 49,250 nil 01/06 ---
2) Rising Phoenix Admiral Rock Phos nil 30,014 nil 02/06 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Glorious Fuji Samsara Steel Cargo nil 20,300 nil 10/06
2) Bsle Teresa Mitsutor Machinery nil 250 nil 10/06
3) Asia Aspara Atlantic Palm oil nil 10,000 nil 10/06
4) Oceanic Mitsutor Steel nil 9,566 nil 08/06
5) Rickmers UNITED Steel nil 2,910 nil 08/06
6) Admas Samsara CNTR nil 208 nil 07/06
Samsara Break 7,500 nil nil 07/06
7) Se Pacifica Sai S.Plates nil 5,800 nil 11/06
8) Iyo NYK Steel Cargo nil 3,353 nil 05/06
9) Lanna Naree Samsara Steel Cargo nil 9,700 nil 05/06
10) Priyanka Caf Cement nil 2,068 nil 04/06
11) Success Marlina J.M.B RBD nil 6,000 nil 02/06
12) Xihai-III Atlantic CPKO nil 8,000 nil 11/06
13) Bahri Abha Orient Ship G/Steel nil n.a. nil 24/06
14) Fernando JMB Steel Cargo 4,895 nil nil 17/06
15) Rolldock LINK SHPG` Heavy Lift 1,556 nil nil 21/06
LINK SHPG` G cargo nil 280 nil 21/06
16) Nand Rajgadi-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 3,026 nil 04/06
17) Kangna-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 05/06
18) Thuan Phuoc --- Woodpulp nil 5,300 nil 10/06
19) Jin Ping Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 20,000 nil 18/06
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL