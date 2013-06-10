Jun 10Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Coral Hero Dinshaw Calcite 03/06 03/06 13/06 nil 6,483 nil 2,267 2) Elgiznur Cebi Wilhelmsen steel cargo 04/06 04/06 12/06 18,596 nil nil 6,820 3) Priyanka Caf Cement ----- 07/06 15/06 nil 230 nil 1,841 4) Admas Samsara CNTR 07/06 07/06 14/06 nil 1,538 nil 5,962 Samsara Break 07/06 07/06 14/06 nil nil n.a. 250 5) Oceanic Mitsutor Steel 09/06 09/06 14/06 nil 211 nil 1,851 6) Asia Aspara Atlantic Palm oil 09/06 09/06 13/06 nil 1,075 nil 11,925 7) RICKMERS DUBAI UNITED LINER STEEL/GE 09/06 09/06 13/06 nil 543 nil 2,467 8) Sunshine Sai S/H RCo & P 08/06 08/06 13/06 1,950 nil nil 7,550 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Aruna Ismail Marco Y Peas/Lent nil 49,250 nil 01/06 --- 2) Rising Phoenix Admiral Rock Phosp nil 13,729 nil 02/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Glorious Fuji Samsara Steel Cargo nil 20,300 nil 10/06 2) Bsle Teresa Mitsutor Machinery nil 250 nil 10/06 3) Se Pacifica Sai S.Plates nil 5,800 nil 18/06 4) Xihai-III Atlantic CPKO nil 8,000 nil 13/06 5) Bahri Abha Orient Ship G/Steel nil 6,000 nil 24/06 Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 115/80 24/06 Orient Ship G Cargo nil 1,200 nil 24/06 6) Fernando JMB Steel Cargo 4,895 nil nil 17/06 7) Rolldock LINK SHPG` Heavy Lift 1,556 nil nil 21/06 LINK SHPG` G cargo nil 280 nil 21/06 8) Thuan Phuoc M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 5,300 nil 12/06 9) Jin Ping Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 20,000 nil 18/06 10) Bizen-IV M.Dinshaw C Chips (B) nil 8,200 nil 13/06 11) Tian Wang Sai Freight E Cargo nil 10 nil 12/06 12) Maritime Lira JMB Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 16/06 JMB CPO nil 6,000 nil 16/06 13) Guardian Leader NYK Line H Mac/Static nil 750 nil 25/06 14) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 135 10/06 15) New Fortune Merchant Steel Cargo nil 24,100 nil 20/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL