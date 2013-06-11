Jun 11Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Coral Hero Dinshaw Calcite 03/06 03/06 13/06 nil 640 nil 1,627 2) Elgiznur Cebi Wilhelmsen Steel cargo 04/06 04/06 12/06 252 nil nil 6,568 3) Priyanka Caf Cement 07/06 07/06 15/06 nil 30 nil 1,811 4) Admas Samsara CNTR 07/06 07/06 14/06 nil nil 299 5,6635) Oceanic Mitsutor Steel 09/06 09/06 14/06 nil 363 nil 8,991 6) Asia Aspara Atlantic Palm oil 09/06 09/06 13/06 nil 5,354 nil 6,571 7) RICKMERS DUBAI UNITED LINER STEEL 09/06 09/06 13/06 nil 641 nil 1,826 8) Sunshine Sai S/H RCo & P 08/06 08/06 13/06 474 nil nil 7,076 9) Keitum WILHELMSEN Steel Cargo 03/06 03/06 12/06 nil 252 nil 3,420 10) ROYAL ACE SHPG.& CNTR 10/06 10/06 12/06 nil nil 444 444 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** .) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Glorious Samsara Steel Cargo nil 20,300 nil 11/06 2) Thuan Phuoc M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 5,300 nil 12/06 3) Bizen-IV M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,200 nil 13/06 4) Xihai-III Atlantic CPKO nil 8,000 nil 13/06 5) Maritime J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 16/06 6) Morning Parekh MarineStatic Cargo nil 50 nil 17/06 Parekh MarineVehicles 1,300 nil nil 17/06 7) Ocean Gem Act InfraportSteel nil 6,305 nil 17/06 8) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 18/06 9) Jin Ping Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 20,000 nil 18/06 10) Han Xin-VI Merchant Mach Cargo 500 nil nil 18/06 11) Fernando J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo 4,895 nil nil 18/06 12) Admire J.M.Baxi Steel nil 10,500 nil 19/06 13) New Fortune Merchant Steel Cargo nil 24,100 nil 20/06 14) Rolldock LINK SHPG Gen cargo 280 nil nil 21/06 15) Bahri Abha Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 80 24/06 Orient Ship Gen Cargo nil 1,200 nil 24/06 Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 115 24/06 Orient Ship Steel Pipe 6,000 nil nil 24/06 16) Guardian NYK Line Heavy Mach nil 750 nil 25/06 17) Izumo-VI NYK Line Gen cargo nil 1,800 nil 26/06 18) Inuyama-V NYK Line Gen cargo nil 2,200 nil 03/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL