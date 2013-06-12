Jun 12Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Coral Hero Dinshaw Calcite 03/06 03/06 12/06 nil 8,563 nil 187
1) Elgiznur Cebi Wilhelmsen Steel cargo 04/06 04/06 13/06 20,000 nil nil 5,416
1) Priyanka Caf Cement 07/06 07/06 15/06 nil 429 nil 1,642
1) Admas Samsara STEEL/CONTR 07/06 07/06 15/06 nil 3,652 nil 3,848
1) Oceanic PESCADORE Mitsutor STEEL/MACHI 09/06 09/06 14/06 nil 1,402 nil 8,163
2) Asia Aspara Atlantic Palm oil 09/06 09/06 13/06 nil 9,926 nil 3,074
3) RICKMERS DUBAI UNITED LINER STEEL 09/06 09/06 13/06 nil 2,096 nil 914
4) Sunshine Sai S/H RCo & P 06/08 06/08 13/06 4,507 nil nil 4,993
5) Keitum WILHELMSEN Steel Cargo 03/06 03/06 12/06 nil 3,616 nil 2,384
6) BSLE TERESA MITSUTOR M CARGO 11/06 11/06 14/06 nil 184 nil 501
7) Glorious Samsara Steel Cargo 11/06 11/06 14/06 nil 6,524 nil 13,775
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Aruna Ismail Marco Shpg Y Peas/Lent nil 49,250 nil 01/06 ---
2) Rising Phoenix Admiral Rock Phos nil 11,679 nil 02/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Thuan Phuoc M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 5,300 nil 12/06
2) Bizen-IV M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,200 nil 13/06
3) Xihai-III Atlantic CPKO nil 8,000 nil 13/06
4) Maritime J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 16/06
Parekh Marin Vehicles 1,300 nil nil 17/06
5) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 18/06
6) Jin Ping Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 20,000 nil 19/06
7) Fernando J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo 4,895 nil nil 18/06
8) New Fortune Merchant Steel Cargo nil 24,100 nil 20/06
9) Rolldock LINK SHPG Gen cargo 280 nil nil 22/06
10) Bahri Abha Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 80 24/06
Orient Ship Gen Cargo nil 1,200 nil 24/06
Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 115 24/06
Orient Ship Steel Pipe 6,000 nil nil 24/06
11) Guardian NYK Line Heavy Mach nil 750 nil 25/06
12) Tian Wang Sai Freight E Cargo nil 10 nil 12/06
13) Carnation Mitsui Tons 600 nil nil 27/06
14) Grand Orion Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 28/06
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL