Jun 12Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Coral Hero Dinshaw Calcite 03/06 03/06 12/06 nil 8,563 nil 187 1) Elgiznur Cebi Wilhelmsen Steel cargo 04/06 04/06 13/06 20,000 nil nil 5,416 1) Priyanka Caf Cement 07/06 07/06 15/06 nil 429 nil 1,642 1) Admas Samsara STEEL/CONTR 07/06 07/06 15/06 nil 3,652 nil 3,848 1) Oceanic PESCADORE Mitsutor STEEL/MACHI 09/06 09/06 14/06 nil 1,402 nil 8,163 2) Asia Aspara Atlantic Palm oil 09/06 09/06 13/06 nil 9,926 nil 3,074 3) RICKMERS DUBAI UNITED LINER STEEL 09/06 09/06 13/06 nil 2,096 nil 914 4) Sunshine Sai S/H RCo & P 06/08 06/08 13/06 4,507 nil nil 4,993 5) Keitum WILHELMSEN Steel Cargo 03/06 03/06 12/06 nil 3,616 nil 2,384 6) BSLE TERESA MITSUTOR M CARGO 11/06 11/06 14/06 nil 184 nil 501 7) Glorious Samsara Steel Cargo 11/06 11/06 14/06 nil 6,524 nil 13,775 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Aruna Ismail Marco Shpg Y Peas/Lent nil 49,250 nil 01/06 --- 2) Rising Phoenix Admiral Rock Phos nil 11,679 nil 02/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Thuan Phuoc M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 5,300 nil 12/06 2) Bizen-IV M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,200 nil 13/06 3) Xihai-III Atlantic CPKO nil 8,000 nil 13/06 4) Maritime J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 16/06 Parekh Marin Vehicles 1,300 nil nil 17/06 5) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 18/06 6) Jin Ping Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 20,000 nil 19/06 7) Fernando J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo 4,895 nil nil 18/06 8) New Fortune Merchant Steel Cargo nil 24,100 nil 20/06 9) Rolldock LINK SHPG Gen cargo 280 nil nil 22/06 10) Bahri Abha Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 80 24/06 Orient Ship Gen Cargo nil 1,200 nil 24/06 Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 115 24/06 Orient Ship Steel Pipe 6,000 nil nil 24/06 11) Guardian NYK Line Heavy Mach nil 750 nil 25/06 12) Tian Wang Sai Freight E Cargo nil 10 nil 12/06 13) Carnation Mitsui Tons 600 nil nil 27/06 14) Grand Orion Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 28/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL