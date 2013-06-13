Jun 13Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ADMAS SAMSARA SHPG STEEL/CONTRS 06/07 06/07 15/06 nil 4,766 nil 2502) BSLE TERESA MITSUTOR SHPG MACHINERY 11/06 11/06 14/06 nil 184 nil 3) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE CIB 06/07 06/07 15/06 nil 496 nil 4) OCEANIC MITSUTOR STEEL/MACH 09/06 09/06 15/06 nil 3,598 nil 5) THUAN PHUOC M.DINSHAW WOODPULP 12/06 12/06 14/06 nil 147 nil 6) RICKMERS UNITED LINER STEEL/GENERAL 09/06 09/06 14/06 nil 2,443 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Aruna Ismail Marco Shpg Y Peas/Lent nil 49,250 nil 01/06 ---2) Rising Phoenix Admiral Rock Phosphate nil 11,679 nil 02/06 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bizen-IV M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 8,200 nil 13/06 2) Xihai-III Atlantic CPKO nil 8,000 nil 13/06 3) Maritime J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 16/06 4) Ioannis nil nil nil nil nil ----- 5) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 18/06 6) Fernando J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo 4,895 nil nil 18/06 7) Jin Ping Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 20,000 nil 19/06 8) New Fortune Merchant Steel Cargo nil 24,100 nil 20/06

Orient Ship Gen Cargo nil 1,200 nil 24/06

Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 115 24/06

Orient Ship Steel Pipe 6,000 nil nil 24/06 9) Carnation Mitsui Tons 600 nil nil 27/06 10) Guardian NYK Line Heavy Mach nil 750 nil 25/06 11) Grand Orion Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 28/06

