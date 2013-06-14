Jun 14Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ADMAS SAMSARA S STEEL/CNTR 07/06 07/06 15/06 nil 5,451 nil 2,049 2) BSLE TERESA MITSUTOR SHPGMACHINERY 11/06 11/06 14/06 nil 231 nil 454 3) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE CIB 07/06 07/06 20/06 nil 496 nil 1,575 4) OCEANIC MITSUTOR STEEL/MACH 09/06 09/06 15/06 nil 6,197 nil 3,368 5) THUAN PHUOC M.DINSHAW WOODPULP 12/06 12/06 15/06 nil 420 nil 4,854 6) RICKMERS UNITED LINER STEEL/G 09/06 09/06 14/06 nil 2,949 nil 61 7) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 13/06 13/06 14/06 nil nil 539/58 80 8) JAHAAN-1 SEA MASTER LUBE OIL 14/06 14/06 16/06 nil n.a. nil n.a. 9) Bizen-IV M.Dinshaw Calcite ----- ----- ----- nil 205 nil 7,995 10) SUNSHINE SAI SHPG STEEL CARGO 08/06 08/06 14/06 nil 8,320 nil 1,180 11) GLORIOUS FUJI SAMSARA STEEL CARGO 11/06 11/06 15/06 nil 14,245 nil 6,054 12) ELGIZNUR CEBI WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 04/06 04/06 14/06 nil 20,442 nil 4,974 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Aruna Ismail Marco Shpg Y Peas/Lent nil 49,250 nil 01/06 --- 2) Rising Phoenix Admiral Rock Phos nil 9,779 nil 02/06 --- 3) Xihai-III Atlantic CPKO nil 8,000 nil 13/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maritime J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 17/06 2) Ioannis Wilhelmsen Steel/P Ca 25,000 nil nil 16/06 3) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 18/06 4) Fernando J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo 4,895 nil nil 21/06 5) Jin Ping Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 20,000 nil 19/06 6) New Fortune Merchant Steel Cargo nil 25,700 nil 20/06 7) Carnation Mitsui Tons 600 nil nil 27/06 8) Guardian NYK Line Heavy Mach nil 750 nil 24/06 9) Grand Orion Mitsui Units 1,600 nil nil 28/06 10) Dream Angel 'K'Steamship Vehicales 1,000 nil nil 22/06 11) Rolldock LINK SHPG Heavy Lift 1,556 nil nil 22/06 LINK SHPG G cargo nil 280 nil 22/06 12) Bahri Abha Orient Ship G cargo nil 1,200 nil 24/06 Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 80/115 24/06 Orient Ship S Pipe & G C nil 6,000 nil 24/06 13) Viking Emerald 'K'Steamship Units 1,000 nil nil 28/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL