Jun 17Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NAND APARNA DAMANI SHPG HR COILS 16/06 16/06 18/06 nil 618 nil 618 2) ADMAS SAMSARA SHPG.STEEL 07/06 07/06 19/06 362 nil nil 6,370 3) PRIYANKA CAF MARI CEMENT(Bg) 07/06 07/06 20/06 TOCOM nil nil 496 4) OCEANIC PESCA MITSUTOR STEEL 09/06 09/06 18/06 nil 288 nil 8,024 5) THUAN PHUOC M.DINSHAW WOODPULP 12/06 12/06 19/06 nil TOCOM nil 506 6) BIZEN M.DINSHAW CALCITE 13/06 13/06 22/06 195 nil nil 1,225 7) XIHAI ATLANTIC CPKO 14/06 14/06 17/06 nil 1,700 nil 8,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Aruna Marco Shpg. Yellow Peas nil 49,250 nil 17/06 --- 2) Rising Admiral Shpg.Rock Phos nil 6,509 nil 17/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ioannis Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 18/06 2) Ocean Gem Act Inf Steel Cargo nil 6,305 nil 18/06 3) Han Xin-VI Merchant Machinery 500 nil nil 18/06 4) Maritime J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 4,000 nil 19/06 .) nil J.M.Baxi CPO nil 6,000 nil 19/06 5) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg. CNTR nil nil 49 19/06 6) Morning Parekh MarineStatic Cargo nil 50 nil 19/06 nil Parekh MarineVehicles 1,300 nil nil 19/06 7) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 19/06 8) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 20/06 9) Jin Ping Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 20,000 nil 20/06 10) Admire J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo nil 10,500 nil 21/06 11) Fernando J.M.Baxi Steel Cargo nil 4,895 nil 21/06 12) Hoegh Oslo Merchant RORO nil 200 nil 22/06 13) Dream Angel 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 22/06 14) Rolldock LINK SHPG.& Heavy Lift 1,556 nil nil 22/06 nil LINK SHPG. G cargo 280 nil nil 22/06 15) Guardian NYK Line H Machinery nil 750 nil 24/06 16) Bahri Abha Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 80 24/06 nil Orient Ship G cargo nil 1,200 nil 24/06 nil Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 115 24/06 nil Orient Ship Steel Pipe 6,000 nil nil 24/06 17) New Fortune Merchant Steel Cargo nil 25,700 nil 25/06 18) Izumo-VI NYK Line G cargo nil 1,800 nil 26/06 19) Colchester Mitsutor Steel Coils nil 26,300 nil 28/06 20) Magic Marco Yellow Peas nil 30,000 nil 30/06 21) Inuyama-VI NYK Line G cargo nil 2,200 nil 03/07 22) Ise-VI NYK Line G cargo nil 2,000 nil 14/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL