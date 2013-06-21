Jun 21Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE CEMENT Bgs 07/06 07/06 25/06 nil 228 nil 911 2) IOANNIS WILHELMSEN STEEL 20/06 20/06 29/06 3,060 nil nil 3,060 3) BIZEN M.DINSHAW CAL CHIPS 13/06 13/06 23/06 nil 1,444 nil 5,400 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Aruna Marco Shpg. Yellow Peas nil 37,250 nil 21/06 --- 2) Jin Ping Mitsutor S Cargo nil 20,000 nil 21/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rickmers UNITED LINER S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 27/06 2) Morning Parekh MarineS Cargo nil 50 nil 21/06 3) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 21/06 4) Nand Ananya Damani S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 23/06 5) Fernando J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 4,895 nil 25/06 6) Han Xin-VI Merchant Machinery 500 nil nil 28/06 7) Rolldock LINK SHPG. G Cargo 280 nil nil 22/06 8) Admire J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 10,500 nil 22/06 9) Guardian NYK Line H Machinery nil 750 nil 23/06 nil NYK Line Cars nil 80 nil 23/06 nil NYK Line Vehicles 36 nil nil 23/06 10) Bahri Abha Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 75 28/06 nil Orient Ship G Cargo nil 900 nil 28/06 nil Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 175 28/06 nil Orient Ship G Cargo 6,000 nil nil 28/06 nil Orient Ship Vehicles 115 nil nil 28/06 11) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,150 nil 27/06 12) New Fortune Merchant S Cargo nil 25,700 nil 29/06 13) Izumo-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 5,386 nil 27/06 14) Komal-VI Damani S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 21/06 15) Carnation Mitsui Vehicles 550 nil nil 28/06 16) Colchester Mitsutor S COIL nil 26,300 nil 29/06 17) Hoegh Oslo Merchant M Cars nil 116 nil 22/06 18) Magic-VI Marco Yellow Peas nil 30,000 nil 02/07 19) Inuyama-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 2,200 nil 03/07 20) Ise-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 14/07 21) Hong Master Samsara S Cargo nil 14,680 nil 15/07 22) Golden Intero CPKO nil 8,500 nil 26/06 23) Asia Evergreen J.M.Baxi CPO nil 3,000 nil 30/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL