Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Jun 24Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE CEMENT Bgs 07/06 07/06 25/06 nil 180 nil 1,463 2) OCEAN GEM ACT INFR S Cargo 19/06 19/06 28/06 nil 1,226 nil 6,147 3) ADMIRE CORAL J.M.BAXI S Cargo 22/06 22/06 26/06 nil 2,525 nil 3,508 4) IOANNIS THEO WILHELMSEN STEEL 20/06 20/06 30/06 617 nil nil 9,609 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Aruna Marco Shpg. Yellow Peas nil 33,210 nil 24/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rickmers UNITED LINER S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 27/06 2) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 49 24/06 3) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 26/06 4) Fernando J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 4,895 nil 25/06 5) Han Xin-VI Merchant Machinery 500 nil nil 28/06 6) Bahri Abha Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 75 28/06 nil Orient Ship G Cargo nil 900 nil 28/06 nil Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 175 28/06 nil Orient Ship G Cargo 6,000 nil nil 28/06 nil Orient Ship Vehicles 115 nil nil 28/06 7) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,150 nil 28/06 8) New Fortune Merchant S Cargo nil 25,700 nil 29/06 9) Izumo-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 5,386 nil 27/06 10) Carnation Mitsui Vehicles 550 nil nil 27/06 11) Colchester Mitsutor S COIL nil 26,300 nil 30/06 12) Inuyama-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 2,200 nil 03/07 13) Ise-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 14/07 14) Aristos II INTERO MOP (B) nil 18,410 nil 24/06 15) Leonarisso Wilhelmsen S Cargo 8,000 nil nil 26/06 16) Golden INTERO CPKO nil 8,500 nil 27/06 17) Zhi Qiang J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 10,000 nil 30/06 18) Asia J.M.Baxi CPO nil 3,000 nil 01/07 nil J.M.Baxi RBDPL nil 7,000 nil 01/07 19) Du Juan Cosco S Cargo nil 4,114 nil 02/07 20) Magic-VI Marco Lentils nil 32,513 nil 05/07 21) Mpp Triumph Samsara S Cargo nil 1,000 nil 10/07 22) Hong Master Samsara S Cargo nil 14,680 nil 25/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.