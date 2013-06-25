Jun 25Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessels 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE CEMENT Bgs 07/06 07/06 25/06 nil 9 nil 1,472
2) OCEAN GEM ACT INFR S Cargo 19/06 19/06 28/06 nil 159 nil 6,306
3) ADMIRE CORAL J.M.BAXI S Cargo 22/06 22/06 26/06 nil 895 nil 4,403
4) IOANNIS THEO WILHELMSEN STEEL 20/06 20/06 30/06 464 nil nil 10,073
5) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG.& CNRT 24/06 24/06 25/06 nil 1,029 nil 1,029
6) ARUNA ISMAIL MARCO SHPG. YELLOW PEAS 24/06 24/06 28/06 nil 20 nil 20,470
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Rickmers UNITED LINER S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 27/06
2) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 28/06
3) Fernando J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 4,895 nil 25/06
4) Han Xin-VI Merchant Machinery 500 nil nil 29/06
5) Bahri Abha Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 75 28/06
nil Orient Ship G Cargo nil 900 nil 28/06
nil Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 175 28/06
nil Orient Ship G Cargo 6,000 nil nil 28/06
nil Orient Ship Vehicles 115 nil nil 28/06
6) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,150 nil 29/06
7) New Fortune Merchant S Cargo nil 25,700 nil 29/06
8) Izumo-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 5,386 nil 28/06
9) Carnation Mitsui Vehicles 550 nil nil 28/06
10) Colchester Mitsutor S COIL nil 26,300 nil 01/07
11) Inuyama-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 2,200 nil 03/07
12) Ise-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 14/07
13) Aristos II INTERO MOP (B) nil 18,410 nil 25/06
14) Leonarisso Wilhelmsen S Cargo 8,000 nil nil 27/06
15) Golden INTERO CPKO nil 8,500 nil 27/06
16) Zhi Qiang J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 10,000 nil 30/06
17) Asia J.M.Baxi CPO nil 3,000 nil 01/07
18) Du Juan Cosco S Cargo nil 4,114 nil 02/07
19) Magic-VI Marco Lentils nil 32,513 nil 05/07
20) Mpp Triumph Samsara S Cargo nil 1,000 nil 10/07
21) Hong Master Samsara S Cargo nil 14,680 nil 25/07
22) Cmb Adrien Parekh S Cargo nil 9,684 nil 04/07
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL