Jun 27Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ADMIRE CORAL J.M.BAXI S Cargo 22/06 22/06 28/06 nil 3,750 nil 8,517 2) IOANNIS THEO WILHELMSEN STEEL 20/06 20/06 03/07 2,190 nil nil 12,566 3) ARUNA ISMAIL MARCO SHPG. YELLOW PEAS 24/06 24/06 08/07 nil 2,542 nil 23,802 4) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE CEMENT (Bgs) 07/06 07/06 30/06 nil 31 nil 1,503 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Aristos II INTEROC MOP (B) nil 12,815 nil 27/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rickmers UNITED LINER S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 28/06 2) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 10/07 3) Han Xin-VI Merchant Machinery 500 nil nil 01/07 4) Bahri Abha Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 75 28/06 nil Orient Ship G Cargo nil 900 nil 28/06 nil Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 175 28/06 nil Orient Ship G Cargo 6,000 nil nil 28/06 nil Orient Ship Vehicles 115 nil nil 28/06 5) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,150 nil 29/06 6) New Fortune Merchant S Cargo nil 25,700 nil 29/06 7) Izumo-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 5,386 nil 28/06 8) Carnation Mitsui Vehicles 550 nil nil 29/06 9) Colchester Mitsutor S COIL nil 26,300 nil 01/07 10) Inuyama-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 2,200 nil 04/07 11) Ise-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 14/07 12) Leonarisso Wilhelmsen S Cargo 8,000 nil nil 30/06 13) Zhi Qiang J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 10,000 nil 03/07 14) Asia J.M.Baxi CPO nil 3,000 nil 01/07 15) Du Juan Cosco S Cargo nil 4,114 nil 02/07 16) Magic-VI Marco Lentils nil 32,513 nil 05/07 17) Mpp Triumph Samsara S Cargo nil 1,000 nil 10/07 18) Hong Master Samsara S Cargo nil 14,680 nil 25/07 19) Cmb Adrien Parekh S Cargo nil 9,684 nil 04/07 20) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 83 27/06 21) Tekeze-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 185 30/06 nil Samsara S Cargo 8,500 nil nil 30/06 nil Samsara CNTR nil nil 250 30/06 22) Bingo-IV M.Dinshaw Cal Chips nil 8,100 nil 03/07 23) Adam Asnyk Samsara S Cargo nil 3,500 nil 04/07 24) Mh Adventure-VI M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 5,500 nil 04/07 25) Chayanee-VI Parekh S Cargo nil 27,366 nil 08/07 26) Morning-VI Parekh Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 16/07 27) Fulya D-III Atlantic Lube Oil 6,000 nil nil 28/06 28) Marianne Noble S Plates 1,300 nil nil 04/07 29) Tai-VI Merchant S Cargo nil 24,703 nil 14/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL