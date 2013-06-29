Jun 29Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ARUNA ISMAIL MARCO SHPG. YELLOW PEAS 24/06 24/06 08/07 nil 27,505 nil 26,155 2) PRIYANKA CAF MARINE CEMENT (Bgs) 07/06 07/06 30/06 nil 1,699 nil 372 3) FERNANDO J.M.BAXI S Cargo 26/06 26/06 30/06 nil 1,952 nil 2,943 4) Fulya D-III Atlantic Lube Oil 28/06 28/06 30/06 nil 425 nil 5,575 5) ROLLDOCK SEA LINK SHPG H LIFTS/GEN 22/06 22/06 02/07 nil 880 nil 956 6) IOANNIS THEO WILHELMSEN STEEL/PIPE 20/06 20/06 04/07 nil 15,484 nil 9,516 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Aristos II INTEROC MOP (B) nil 2,314 nil 28/06 --- 2) Navdhenu Swift Arcadia Units 150 nil nil 25/06 --- 3) Bahri Abha Orient CNTR nil nil 75 28/06 --- Orient General nil 900 nil 28/06 --- 4) J.Well-VI Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,150 nil 28/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rickmers UNITED LINER S Cargo nil 3,000 nil 28/06 2) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 10/07 3) Viking Emerald 'K'Steamship Units 550 nil nil 29/06 4) New Fortune Merchant S Cargo nil 25,700 nil 30/06 5) Carnation Mitsui Vehicles 550 nil nil 30/06 6) Colchester Mitsutor S COIL nil 28,056 nil 02/07 7) Leonarisso Wilhelmsen S Cargo 8,000 nil nil 02/07 8) Zhi Qiang J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 10,000 nil 03/07 9) Asia J.M.Baxi CPO nil 3,000 nil 30/06 10) Du Juan Cosco S Cargo nil 4,114 nil 02/07 11) Magic-VI Marco Lentils nil 22,612 nil 05/07 12) Hong Master Samsara S Cargo nil 14,680 nil 25/07 13) Cmb Adrien Parekh S Cargo nil 9,684 nil 04/07 14) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 99 29/06 15) Bingo-IV M.Dinshaw Cal Chips nil 8,100 nil 03/07 16) Mh Adventure-VI M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 5,500 nil 04/07 17) Chayanee-VI Parekh S Cargo nil 27,366 nil 08/07 18) Vasavadatta NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) nil 2,700 nil 01/07 19) Marianne Noble S Plates 1,300 nil nil 04/07 20) Tai-VI Merchant S Cargo nil 24,703 nil 14/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL