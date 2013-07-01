Jul 01Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessels 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ARUNA ISMAIL MARCO SHPG. YELLOW PEAS 24/06 24/06 08/07 nil 1,903 nil 27,505
2) FERNANDO J.M.BAXI S Cargo 26/06 26/06 30/06 nil 921 nil 1,952
3) ROLLDOCK SEA LINK SHP HEAVY LIFTS 22/06 22/06 02/07 880 nil nil 880
4) IZUMO NYK LINE S Cargo 28/06 28/06 29/06 nil 5,368 nil 5,368
5) IOANNIS THEO WILHELMSEN S Pipe 20/06 20/06 04/07 1,192 nil nil 15,484
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Aristos II INTEROC MOP (B) nil 2,314 nil 01/07 ---
2) Bahri Abha Orient CNTR nil nil 75 01/07 ---
nil Orient GENERAL nil 900 nil 01/07 ---
nil Orient CNTR nil nil 175 01/07 ---
nil Orient S Pipe 6,000 nil nil 01/07 ---
nil Orient ODC 600 nil nil 01/07 ---
nil Orient Vehicles 115 nil nil 01/07 ---
3) J.well Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 9,150 nil 01/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Rickmers UNITED LINER S Cargo nil 1,325 nil 03/07
2) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 10/07
3) New Fortune Merchant S Cargo nil 25,700 nil 30/06
4) Carnation Mitsui Vehicles 550 nil nil 30/06
5) Colchester Mitsutor S COIL nil 26,300 nil 02/07
6) Inuyama-VI NYK Line S Cargo nil 2,200 nil 04/07
7) Leonarisso Wilhelmsen S Cargo 8,000 nil nil 02/07
8) Zhi Qiang J.M.Baxi S Cargo nil 10,000 nil 03/07
9) Asia J.M.Baxi CPO nil 3,000 nil 30/06
10) Du Juan Cosco S Cargo nil 4,114 nil 02/07
11) Magic-VI Marco Lentils nil 32,513 nil 05/07
12) Mpp Triumph Samsara S Cargo nil 1,000 nil 10/07
13) Hong Master Samsara S Cargo nil 14,680 nil 25/07
14) Cmb Adrien Parekh S Cargo nil 9,684 nil 04/07
15) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 99 29/06
16) Tekeze-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 185 01/07
nil Samsara S Cargo 8,500 nil nil 01/07
nil Samsara CNTR nil nil 250 01/07
17) Bingo-IV M.Dinshaw Cal Chips nil 8,100 nil 03/07
18) Adam Asnyk Samsara S Cargo nil 3,500 nil 03/07
19) Mh Adventure-VI M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 5,500 nil 04/07
20) Chayanee-VI Parekh S Cargo nil 27,366 nil 08/07
21) Marianne Noble S Plates 1,300 nil nil 04/07
22) Tai-VI Merchant S Cargo nil 24,703 nil 14/07
23) Vasavadatta-VI NAVINYA Cements Bgs nil 2,700 nil 01/07
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL